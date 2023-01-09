Homestead Holiday Tournament - Homestead in Championship Game (copy)

Homestead senior Kyron Kaopuiki passes during the Spartans' 55-49 overtime win over Mishawaka Marian during the Homestead Holiday Tournament championship game on Dec. 30. 

 Victoria Jacobsen | The Journal Gazette

Homestead dropped one spot, from No. 5 to No. 6, in the latest IBCA boys basketball poll released on Sunday, but the Spartans remain the top-ranked local team. 

The Spartans (11-1) beat South Side 44-41 on Friday and then bested Wawasee 49-31 on Saturday. 

Blackhawk Christian (12-1) held steady at No. 14 in the state after beating South Bend St. Joseph and Concordia last week. 

The Spartans and Braves will play each other at Homestead on Tuesday. 

Bishop Luers (5-7) and Norwell (10-2) received votes this week. 

Ben Davis (14-0) remains No. 1, garnering 19 of 20 first-place votes. Brownsburg (13-1) moved up a spot to No. 2, displacing No. 3 Cathedral (8-2), although the Fighting Irish drew the other top vote. 

The full poll is listed below:

Indiana Basketball Coaches Association

Online Top 20 Coaches Poll

 

Edit Poll Results - January 8, 2023 Poll


Rank

School

Total Points

Record

1st Place Votes

1

Ben Davis

399

 

19

2

Brownsburg

365

 

 

3

Indianapolis Cathedral

360

 

1

4

Penn

347

 

 

5

Center Grove

311

 

 

6

Homestead

283

 

 

7

Mishawaka Marian

239

 

 

8

Kokomo

229

 

 

9

Carmel

210

 

 

10

NorthWood

194

 

 

11

New Palestine

164

 

 

12

Noblesville

137

 

 

13

Hammond Central

134

 

 

14

Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian

117

 

 

15

Linton-Stockton

102

 

 

16

Westfield

100

 

 

17

Lawrence North

98

 

 

18

Jennings County

79

 

 

19

Zionsville

61

 

 

20

Harrison (W Lafayette)

54

 

 

Other Schools Receiving Votes (Listed Alphabetically)

Bloomington North (7-3), Brownstown Central (9-3), Castle (6-4), Fishers (7-7),

Fort Wayne Bishop Luers (5-7), Greenfield-Central (8-1), Lake Central (9-2), Lawrence Central (9-4),

Munster (10-2), North Daviess (11-2), Norwell (10-2), Pike (7-3), Scottsburg (10-2), University (8-1),

Wapahani (10-1), Warren Central (8-5), Westview (7-3)

