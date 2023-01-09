Homestead dropped one spot, from No. 5 to No. 6, in the latest IBCA boys basketball poll released on Sunday, but the Spartans remain the top-ranked local team.
The Spartans (11-1) beat South Side 44-41 on Friday and then bested Wawasee 49-31 on Saturday.
Blackhawk Christian (12-1) held steady at No. 14 in the state after beating South Bend St. Joseph and Concordia last week.
The Spartans and Braves will play each other at Homestead on Tuesday.
Bishop Luers (5-7) and Norwell (10-2) received votes this week.
Ben Davis (14-0) remains No. 1, garnering 19 of 20 first-place votes. Brownsburg (13-1) moved up a spot to No. 2, displacing No. 3 Cathedral (8-2), although the Fighting Irish drew the other top vote.
The full poll is listed below:
Indiana Basketball Coaches Association
Online Top 20 Coaches Poll
Edit Poll Results - January 8, 2023 Poll