Blackhawk Christian senior Gage Sefton goes up for a shot during the Braves' 51-27 win at Homestead in January. 

Two local teams fell in this week's IBCA boys basketball poll, which was released on Sunday.

Blackhawk Christian (17-3) remains the area's top-ranked team but dropped one spot to No. 17 in the all-classes poll. 

Homestead (15-5), which had been ranked 17th last week, fell out of the top 20, though the Spartans continued to receive votes. 

Norwell (18-2) remains ranked 19th. 

Wayne (15-4) received votes this week. 

Bend Davis (24-0) is the unanimous No. 1, followed by Penn (19-1). 

The full poll is listed below.

Poll Results - February 12, 2023 Poll


Rank

School

Total Points

Record

1st Place Votes

1

Ben Davis

400

24-0

20

2

Penn

380

19-1

 

3

Brownsburg

352

18-2

 

4

Hammond Central

329

19-1

 

5

Indianapolis Cathedral

299

15-4

 

6

Center Grove

281

17-2

 

7

Kokomo

269

16-4

 

8

NorthWood

241

17-2

 

9

Carmel

231

14-6

 

10

Mishawaka Marian

210

19-2

 

11

Linton-Stockton

183

19-1

 

12

Greenfield-Central

175

19-1

 

13

Anderson

131

18-3

 

13

New Palestine

131

18-2

 

15

Jennings County

104

17-2

 

16

Lawrence North

100

15-5

 

17

Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian

79

17-3

 

18

Zionsville

69

13-6

 

19

Norwell

61

18-2

 

20

Munster

41

18-2

 

Other Schools Receiving Votes (Listed Alphabetically)

Brownstown Central (15-4), Chesterton (15-5), Columbus North (13-6), Connersville (15-4),

Fishers (11-10), Fort Wayne Wayne (15-4), Homestead (15-5), Indianapolis Attucks (14-7),

Lake Station Edison (17-1), Noblesville (14-6), Scottsburg (16-2), South Spencer (18-1),

Tippecanoe Valley (16-3), University (17-1), Wapahani (18-1), Warren Central (11-9)

