Two local teams fell in this week's IBCA boys basketball poll, which was released on Sunday.
Blackhawk Christian (17-3) remains the area's top-ranked team but dropped one spot to No. 17 in the all-classes poll.
Homestead (15-5), which had been ranked 17th last week, fell out of the top 20, though the Spartans continued to receive votes.
Norwell (18-2) remains ranked 19th.
Wayne (15-4) received votes this week.
Bend Davis (24-0) is the unanimous No. 1, followed by Penn (19-1).
The full poll is listed below.
Poll Results - February 12, 2023 Poll
Rank
School
Total Points
Record
1st Place Votes
1
Ben Davis
400
24-0
20
2
Penn
380
19-1
3
Brownsburg
352
18-2
4
Hammond Central
329
19-1
5
Indianapolis Cathedral
299
15-4
6
Center Grove
281
17-2
7
Kokomo
269
16-4
8
NorthWood
241
17-2
9
Carmel
231
14-6
10
Mishawaka Marian
210
19-2
11
Linton-Stockton
183
19-1
12
Greenfield-Central
175
19-1
13
Anderson
131
18-3
13
New Palestine
131
18-2
15
Jennings County
104
17-2
16
Lawrence North
100
15-5
17
Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian
79
17-3
18
Zionsville
69
13-6
19
Norwell
61
18-2
20
Munster
41
18-2
Other Schools Receiving Votes (Listed Alphabetically)
Brownstown Central (15-4), Chesterton (15-5), Columbus North (13-6), Connersville (15-4),
Fishers (11-10), Fort Wayne Wayne (15-4), Homestead (15-5), Indianapolis Attucks (14-7),
Lake Station Edison (17-1), Noblesville (14-6), Scottsburg (16-2), South Spencer (18-1),
Tippecanoe Valley (16-3), University (17-1), Wapahani (18-1), Warren Central (11-9)