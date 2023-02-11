Fishers dominated the first of two Class 4A regional title games at Marion on Saturday afternoon, beating Homestead 61-31.
The Spartans (19-6) have now been knocked out in the regional round in five straight seasons.
"I love this team, I think they've really grown as the year's gone on, and they've played really good basketball throughout the year," Homestead coach Rod Parker said. "Tonight we just got a little overwhelmed. Fishers was really good tonight, they had some great senior leadership. Their guards, the Smith sisters are really good, and we didn't shoot the basketball the way we needed to to be competitive."
Freshman Myah Epps hit her second 3-pointer of the game late in the first quarter to give the Spartans an 11-7 lead, but Homestead hit just one shot from the field in the second quarter and Class 4A No. 3/IBCA No. 4 Fishers (24-2) closed the first half on a 22-3 run.
Fishers senior Hailey Smith led the Tigers with 19 points, her sister Olivia scored 12 and Joirdyn Smith and Talia Harris each scored nine. Epps led Homestead with 15 points while senior Ali Stephens scored seven points with six rebounds.
Not only did the Tigers shoot better than the Spartans – Fishers shot 46.3% overall, including 52% in the second half, while Homestead shot 30.2% overall – Fishers also attempted more shots, 54 to Homestead's 43. That gap was possible because Homestead committed 14 turnovers (Fishers had just five) and lost the rebounding battle, 35 to 27.
Homestead couldn't even make up ground at the free throw line, as the Spartans attempted just one free throw in the second half.
"Our goal was actually to get more shots than them, because they are very physical, they are very tough, they rebound the basketball well," Parker said. "But we lost the battle on offensive rebounds, and we turned the basketball over more, which results in more shot opportunities than them."
The Spartans were held under 40 points for the first time this season. This is their first loss by 30 or more points since a 66-32 loss to Carmel in the 2020-21 season opener.