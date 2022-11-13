Three SAC girls basketball teams all moved up in the latest IBCA girls basketball poll, which was released Sunday.
Homestead (3-0) rose two spots to No. 7 after beating Northridge and Wayne last week. Northrop (3-0) jumped four spots to No. 9 after blowout wins against Heritage and Concordia. Carroll beat Angola on Tuesday to improve to 2-0 and moved into the top 20 for the first time this season, appearing at No. 18.
Northrop and Carroll will play each other on Friday.
Snider (2-2), which lost to Huntington North and then beat Bishop Dwenger this week, slipped out of the top 20, although the Panthers continue to receive votes.
Columbia City (2-1), Norwell (3-0) and Warsaw (2-1) all continued to receive votes this week, and Huntington North (2-0) received votes for the first time.
South Bend Washington (3-0) remains the top-ranked team in the state, drawing 17 of 20 first place votes.
The full poll is listed below:
IBCA girls' basketball poll -- Week 2 (Nov. 13)
Rk School Points Record FPV
1 South Bend Washington 395 3-0 17
T2 Bedford North Lawrence 349 3-0 1
T2 Fishers 349 5-0 1
4 Hamilton Southeastern 331 4-0
5 Noblesville 322 3-0 1
6 Zionsville 315 4-0
7 Homestead 271 3-0
8 Lake Central 223 2-1
9 Fort Wayne Northrop 207 3-0
10 Franklin Community 171 3-1
11 Ben Davis 151 2-1
12 Westfield 142 3-1
13 Lawrence Central 130 2-1
14 Crown Point 121 3-0
15 Mishawaka Marian 88 3-1
16 Northridge 79 2-1
17 Center Grove 75 2-1
18 Carroll (Fort Wayne) 51 2-0
19 Indian Creek 37 2-0
20 Corydon Central 33 6-0
Other schools receiving votes: Beech Grove (2-2), Benton Central (1-0), Blackford (4-0), Brownsburg (2-2), Columbia City (2-1), Columbus East (1-2), East Central (4-2), Evansville Memorial (0-0), Fairfield (4-0), Forest Park (4-0), Fort Wayne Snider (2-2), Franklin County (4-1), Gibson Southern (2-0), Hamilton Heights (4-1), Harrison-West Lafayette (1-0), Huntington North (2-0), Jennings County (4-0), Lawrence North (2-2), Norwell (3-0), Penn (2-1), Twin Lakes (4-0), Valparaiso (3-0), Warren Central (2-2), Warsaw (2-1), West Lafayette (4-0), Winchester (2-0).