MUNCIE – Homestead claimed three individual event titles at the IHSAA Gymnastics State Finals on Saturday and finished as the state runner-up for the third year in a row.
Valparaiso, which already led the state with 13 IHSAA titles, added a 14th with a team score of 112.350. Homestead finished the competition on beam, but despite a strong final rotation the Spartans’ top three scores of 27.600 on the event was not enough to close the gap with the Vikings, and the Spartans finished second with 111.625.
“We finished on beam, and no one (else) was going, so all eyes were on them, and they lived up to the pressure, they fought through and they stayed on the beam, it was a great finish,” Homestead coach Jodi Hardwick said.
Spartans senior Gina Zirille took second in the all-around – her best state all-around finish in four years – with a total score of 37.800. She was the last gymnast to compete on floor in the first rotation, and her score of 9.550 stood as the top mark for the rest of the day. She fell on both of her vaults in the second rotation, for which she scored 9.000, but rebounded with a bar routine that was scored at 9.700, securing her second individual state title of the day and the third of her career.
“I just over-rotated, and I fell back on my back on both of them,” Zirille said of her vaults. “It was really exciting because the judges were really proud, and I was very proud, and it was just a good moment.”
Homestead freshman Jillian Creager earned a state title in her debut, winning the vault with 9.725. She also placed in the top six in the three other events, which propelled her to third place in the all-around standings.
“It was probably the best vault I’ve done all season, it was really exciting to achieve the layout I was trying to do,” Creager said.
Bishop Dwenger was sixth in the nine-team field with a score of 106.150 and Carroll was eighth with a score of 102.700.
Bishop Dwenger senior Ava Reed placed ninth in the all-around with a score of 36.300, and Homestead senior Kendyl Bond was 12th at 36.050. Saints freshman Avery Gleave placed 19th in the all-around with a score of 35.025 and senior Abigail House was 22nd with 33.650 points.
Two Carroll freshmen, Aubrey Graf and Avery Ziembo, finished right next to each other in the all-around standings: Graf took 20th with a score of 34.650 and Ziembo was 21st with a score of 34.450.
Eastside’s Brielle Carter tied for 16th in the vault and tied for 12th on floor. DeKalb’s Myca Miller tied for 22nd on the vault along with Homestead’s Bond and Bishop Dwenger’s Natalya Voelker. Angola’s Alayna Shamp took 18th on the bars and Concordia’s Remmington Tallent placed 41st on the beam.