MUNCIE – Homestead claimed three individual event titles at the IHSAA Gymnastics State Finals on Saturday and finished as the state runner-up for the third year in a row.
Spartans senior Gina Zirille took second in the all-around – her best state all-around finish in four years – with a total score of 37.800. In her final meet for Homestead she won two events: the bars with a score of 9.700 and she concluded the first rotation with a score of 9.550 in the floor routine, which stood for the rest of the day.
Homestead freshman Jillian Creager earned a state title in her debut, winning the vault with a score of 9.725. She also placed in the top six in the three other events, which propelled her to third place in the all-around standings.
Valparaiso, which already led the state with 13 IHSAA titles, added a 14th with a team score of 112.350. Homestead finished the competition on beam, but despite a strong final rotation the Spartans' top three scores of 27.600 on the event was not enough to close the gap with the Vikings. Homestead finished second with a team score of 111.625.
Bishop Dwenger was sixth in the nine-team field with a score of 106.150 and Carroll was eighth with a score of 102.700.
Valparaiso senior Gabriella Grisafi became the Vikings' 12th state all-around champ – also an Indiana record – with a score of 38.025. She also won the beam with a score of 9.625.
Bishop Dwenger senior Ava Reed placed ninth in the all-around with a score of 36.300 and Homestead senior Kendyl Bond was 12th at 36.050. Reed narrowly missed a trip to the podium for the vault, where she tied for eighth with a score of 9.400. Angola freshman Bailey Lanoue was among the vaulters she tied with at 9.400.
Saints freshman Avery Gleave placed 19th in the all-around with a score of 35.025 and senior Abigail House was 22nd with 33.650 points.
Two Carroll freshmen, Aubrey Graf and Avery Ziembo, finished right next to each other in the all-around standings: Graf took 20th with a score of 34.650 and Ziembo was 21st with a score of 34.450.