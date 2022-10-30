The Homestead, Snider and Northrop girls are all ranked in the top 20 in the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association preseason poll, which was released Sunday. Homestead, which went 23-2 in the 2021-22 season, appears at No. 8 and received one first-place vote. Snider (20-4) opens the season at No. 12 and Northrop (15-8) at No. 18.
South Bend Washington, which went 27-3 and won the Class 3A state title last season, opens as the overall No. 1. The Panthers have been bumped up to Class 4A based on success factor.
Carroll (14-9), Columbia City (20-3), Garrett (27-2), Norwell (19-5) and Warsaw (16-7) also received votes.
The full poll is listed below:
IBCA girls basketball, 2022-23 preseason poll (Oct. 30)
Rank
School
Points
Record*
FPV
1
South Bend Washington
364
27-3
11
2
Bedford North Lawrence
335
24-3
2
3
Fishers
307
20-5
1
4
Noblesville
279
25-4
4
5
Zionsville
213
16-7
6
Hamilton Southeastern
207
14-8
1
7
Lake Central
198
24-4
8
Homestead
193
23-2
1
9
Franklin Community
189
28-2
10
East Central
178
22-5
11
North Central (Indianapolis)
145
21-7
12
Fort Wayne Snider
137
20-4
13
Westfield
108
18-5
14
Columbus East
98
19-4
T.15
Ben Davis
95
15-10
T.15
Carmel
95
15-8
17
Mishawaka Marian
92
20-6
18
Fort Wayne Northrop
81
15-8
19
Crown Point
74
24-4
20
Center Grove
66
13-10
Other schools receiving votes, listed alphabetically (with record*): Benton Central (27-2), Brownsburg (14-11), Carroll-Fort Wayne (14-9), Cascade (18-5), Castle (19-5), Columbia City (20-3), Corydon Central (21-3), Evansville Memorial (21-5), Fairfield (24-4), Forest Park (26-3), Garrett (27-2), Gibson Southern (19-8), Greensburg (10-15), Hamilton Heights (18-6), Harrison-West Lafayette (15-8), Indian Creek (22-5), Jay County (20-4), Jennings County (17-7), Kouts (20-7), Lafayette Central Catholic (24-5), Lanesville (26-2), Lawrence Central (12-11), Lawrence North (10-15), Mooresville (19-9), Northridge (19-6), Northwestern (19-5), Norwell (19-5), Penn (19-7), Silver Creek (26-3), South Central-Union Mills (26-1), Twin Lakes (19-6), Valparaiso (19-5), Warren Central (11-9), Warsaw (16-7), Washington (22-4), Winchester (24-2).
Note: *Records listed here are 2021-22 final records.