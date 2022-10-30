The Homestead, Snider and Northrop girls are all ranked in the top 20 in the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association preseason poll, which was released Sunday. Homestead, which went 23-2 in the 2021-22 season, appears at No. 8 and received one first-place vote. Snider (20-4) opens the season at No. 12 and Northrop (15-8) at No. 18.

South Bend Washington, which went 27-3 and won the Class 3A state title last season, opens as the overall No. 1. The Panthers have been bumped up to Class 4A based on success factor. 

Carroll (14-9), Columbia City (20-3), Garrett (27-2), Norwell (19-5) and Warsaw (16-7) also received votes. 

The full poll is listed below:

IBCA girls basketball, 2022-23 preseason poll (Oct. 30)          

Rank

School

Points

Record*

FPV

1

South Bend Washington

364

27-3

11

2

Bedford North Lawrence

335

24-3

2

3

Fishers

307

20-5

1

4

Noblesville

279

25-4

4

5

Zionsville

213

16-7

 

6

Hamilton Southeastern

207

14-8

1

7

Lake Central

198

24-4

 

8

Homestead

193

23-2

1

9

Franklin Community

189

28-2

 

10

East Central

178

22-5

 

11

North Central (Indianapolis)

145

21-7

 

12

Fort Wayne Snider

137

20-4

 

13

Westfield

108

18-5

 

14

Columbus East

  98

19-4

 

T.15

Ben Davis

  95

15-10

 

T.15

Carmel

  95

15-8

 

17

Mishawaka Marian

  92

20-6

 

18

Fort Wayne Northrop

  81

15-8

 

19

Crown Point

  74

24-4

 

20

Center Grove

  66

13-10

 

                Other schools receiving votes, listed alphabetically (with record*): Benton Central (27-2), Brownsburg (14-11), Carroll-Fort Wayne (14-9), Cascade (18-5), Castle (19-5), Columbia City (20-3), Corydon Central (21-3), Evansville Memorial (21-5), Fairfield (24-4), Forest Park (26-3), Garrett (27-2), Gibson Southern (19-8), Greensburg (10-15), Hamilton Heights (18-6), Harrison-West Lafayette (15-8), Indian Creek (22-5), Jay County (20-4), Jennings County (17-7), Kouts (20-7), Lafayette Central Catholic (24-5), Lanesville (26-2), Lawrence Central (12-11), Lawrence North (10-15), Mooresville (19-9), Northridge (19-6), Northwestern (19-5), Norwell (19-5), Penn (19-7), Silver Creek (26-3), South Central-Union Mills (26-1), Twin Lakes (19-6), Valparaiso (19-5), Warren Central (11-9), Warsaw (16-7), Washington (22-4), Winchester (24-2).

                Note: *Records listed here are 2021-22 final records.

 

vjacobsen@jg.net