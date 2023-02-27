Homestead girls soccer coach Rick Link had his resignation approved at the most recent school board meeting.
Link had coached the Spartans for 11 years and had been a head coach for eight seasons, leading Homestead to a 103-42-12 record. He led the Spartans to a 22-0 record in 2021, capping the season with a Class 3A state title by beating Carmel 2-1, and he also coached the state-runner up team in 2018.
Homestead also won six sectional, two regional and two semistate titles while Link was head coach.