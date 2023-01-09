Homestead diving coach Jill Eakright and 2011 Homestead graduate Tori Bagan have been named members of the 2023 Indiana High School Swimming and Diving Hall of Fame induction class. The class, which includes two coaches and 24 athletes, will be inducted at a banquet at Primo South Banquet and Conference Center on April 15. Bagan was the 2009 and 2011 state champion in the 100-yard breaststroke, and she went on to swim at Ohio University and competed in the 2016 Olympic Team Trials. Eakright has coached the Spartans since 2001, and her high school athletes include 2016 one-meter diving champion Jackie Brenn. 

The full class of 2023 is listed below:

2023 Indiana High School Swimming and Diving Hall of Fame

Student Athletes

Richard Allen, Bloomington University High School, 1962

Bill Armstrong, Bloomington High School, 1970

Tori Bagan, Homestead High School, 2011

Karen Barnes, Penn High School, 1989

William (Bill) Bass, Chesterton High School, 2009

Kevin Behrens, Munster High School, 2011

Richard (Dick) Braman, Gary Mann High School, 1952

Kait Flederbach, Westfield High School, 2010

Bryon Fodoer, South Bend Central High School, 1933

Tyler Fozkos, Chesterton High School, 2011

Alysa Gould, Bloomington South High School, 1976

Thomas Gustafson, South Bend Central High School, 1955

Peter Jameson, North Central High School (Indy), 2006

Olivia Kabacinski, Chesterton High School, 2012

John (Reid) Lichtenfels, South Bend Adams High School, 1966

Lacey Locke, Carmel High School, 2013

Zoe Mattingly, Zionsville High School, 2012

Colleen Metzgar, Carmel High School, 1980

Susan Mobley, Southport High School, 1974

Sally Sanquinette, Bloomington North High School, 1975

Brooke Taflinger, Kokomo High School, 2010

John Walker, Muncie Burris High School, 1959

Ryan Wochmurka, Columbus North High School, 2011

Ron Zhiss, South Bend Adams High School, 1979

Coaches

Jill Eakright, Homestead High School, 2001-present

Joe Keller, Northridge/Fishers High School, 1991-Present

Special Awards

Contributor Award: Richard A. Wachs Jr.

Doc Counsilman Award: David Dunlap

Hobie Billingsley Award: Kurt Hass 

