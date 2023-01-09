Homestead diving coach Jill Eakright and 2011 Homestead graduate Tori Bagan have been named members of the 2023 Indiana High School Swimming and Diving Hall of Fame induction class. The class, which includes two coaches and 24 athletes, will be inducted at a banquet at Primo South Banquet and Conference Center on April 15. Bagan was the 2009 and 2011 state champion in the 100-yard breaststroke, and she went on to swim at Ohio University and competed in the 2016 Olympic Team Trials. Eakright has coached the Spartans since 2001, and her high school athletes include 2016 one-meter diving champion Jackie Brenn.
The full class of 2023 is listed below:
2023 Indiana High School Swimming and Diving Hall of Fame
Student Athletes
Richard Allen, Bloomington University High School, 1962
Bill Armstrong, Bloomington High School, 1970
Tori Bagan, Homestead High School, 2011
Karen Barnes, Penn High School, 1989
William (Bill) Bass, Chesterton High School, 2009
Kevin Behrens, Munster High School, 2011
Richard (Dick) Braman, Gary Mann High School, 1952
Kait Flederbach, Westfield High School, 2010
Bryon Fodoer, South Bend Central High School, 1933
Tyler Fozkos, Chesterton High School, 2011
Alysa Gould, Bloomington South High School, 1976
Thomas Gustafson, South Bend Central High School, 1955
Peter Jameson, North Central High School (Indy), 2006
Olivia Kabacinski, Chesterton High School, 2012
John (Reid) Lichtenfels, South Bend Adams High School, 1966
Lacey Locke, Carmel High School, 2013
Zoe Mattingly, Zionsville High School, 2012
Colleen Metzgar, Carmel High School, 1980
Susan Mobley, Southport High School, 1974
Sally Sanquinette, Bloomington North High School, 1975
Brooke Taflinger, Kokomo High School, 2010
John Walker, Muncie Burris High School, 1959
Ryan Wochmurka, Columbus North High School, 2011
Ron Zhiss, South Bend Adams High School, 1979
Coaches
Jill Eakright, Homestead High School, 2001-present
Joe Keller, Northridge/Fishers High School, 1991-Present
Special Awards
Contributor Award: Richard A. Wachs Jr.
Doc Counsilman Award: David Dunlap
Hobie Billingsley Award: Kurt Hass