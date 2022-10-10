Homestead girls cross country has moved up a spot to No. 4 in this week's Indiana Association of Track and Cross Country Coaches poll, two days after winning the closely-contested Northrop Sectional title.
Concordia, which tied with Carroll through five runners at the sectional but placed second due to the sixth runner, remains ranked 10th while the Chargers rose two spots to No. 11. East Noble dropped a spot to No. 15 despite winning the West Noble Sectional and placing all five scorers in the top 10. Warsaw also dropped a spot to No. 18 despite a similarly dominant performance, winning the Manchester Sectional while placing five scorers in the top 10.
The Concordia boys moved up four spots to No. 21 after their win at the Northrop Sectional.
The Noblesville girls and Carmel boys remain the top-ranked teams in the state after Saturday's sectional races.
The full polls are listed below:
Girls Cross Country Poll 10/10/22
1. NOBLESVILLE
2. COLUMBUS NORTH
3. NORTH CENTRAL
4. HOMESTEAD
5. CARMEL
6. HAMILTON SOUTHEASTERN
7. ZIONSVILLE
8. VALPARAISO
9. FLOYD CENTRAL
10. CONCORDIA
11. CARROLL
12. BREBEUF
13. WESTFIELD
14. PENN
15. EAST NOBLE
16. PRINCETON
17. FRANKLIN CENTRAL
18. WARSAW
19. EDGEWOOD
20. EAST CENTRAL
21. BROWNSBURG
22. CHATARD
23. GUERIN CATHOLIC
24. AVON
25. NORTHVIEW
Boys Cross Country Poll 10/10/22
1. CARMEL
2. ZIONSVILLE
3. COLUMBUS NORTH
4. NOBLESVILLE
5. CENTER GROVE
6. FISHERS
7. FRANKLIN CENTRAL
8. VALPARAISO
9. HAMILTON SOUTHEASTERN
10. BLOOMINGTON NORTH
11. NORTHRIDGE
12. BLOOMINGTON SOUTH
13. BROWNSBURG
14. BREBEUF
15. CHESTERTON
16. FLOYD CENTRAL
17. PENN
18. CHATARD
19. GOSHEN
20. WESTFIELD
21. CONCORDIA
22. GREENFIELD CENTRAL
23. MT VERNON
24. GUERIN CATHOLIC
25. NORTH CENTRAL