Homestead girls cross country has moved up a spot to No. 4 in this week's Indiana Association of Track and Cross Country Coaches poll, two days after winning the closely-contested Northrop Sectional title. 

Concordia, which tied with Carroll through five runners at the sectional but placed second due to the sixth runner, remains ranked 10th while the Chargers rose two spots to No. 11. East Noble dropped a spot to No. 15 despite winning the West Noble Sectional and placing all five scorers in the top 10. Warsaw also dropped a spot to No. 18 despite a similarly dominant performance, winning the Manchester Sectional while placing five scorers in the top 10. 

The Concordia boys moved up four spots to No. 21 after their win at the Northrop Sectional. 

The Noblesville girls and Carmel boys remain the top-ranked teams in the state after Saturday's sectional races. 

The full polls are listed below:

Girls Cross Country Poll 10/10/22

1. NOBLESVILLE

2. COLUMBUS NORTH

3. NORTH CENTRAL

4. HOMESTEAD

5. CARMEL

6. HAMILTON SOUTHEASTERN

7. ZIONSVILLE

8. VALPARAISO

9. FLOYD CENTRAL

10. CONCORDIA

11. CARROLL

12. BREBEUF

13. WESTFIELD

14. PENN

15. EAST NOBLE

16. PRINCETON

17. FRANKLIN CENTRAL

18. WARSAW

19. EDGEWOOD

20. EAST CENTRAL

21. BROWNSBURG

22. CHATARD

23. GUERIN CATHOLIC

24. AVON

25. NORTHVIEW

Boys Cross Country Poll 10/10/22

1. CARMEL

2. ZIONSVILLE

3. COLUMBUS NORTH

4. NOBLESVILLE

5. CENTER GROVE

6. FISHERS

7. FRANKLIN CENTRAL

8. VALPARAISO

9. HAMILTON SOUTHEASTERN

10. BLOOMINGTON NORTH

11. NORTHRIDGE

12. BLOOMINGTON SOUTH

13. BROWNSBURG

14. BREBEUF

15. CHESTERTON

16. FLOYD CENTRAL

17. PENN

18. CHATARD

19. GOSHEN

20. WESTFIELD

21. CONCORDIA

22. GREENFIELD CENTRAL

23. MT VERNON

24. GUERIN CATHOLIC

25. NORTH CENTRAL

vjacobsen@jg.net