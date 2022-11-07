Huntington North announced the five Hall of Fame inductees for 2022: former gymnastics coach Sherrill Ness, longtime ticket manager Terry Harrell, girls basketball player and coach Kelly (Morrison) Jones and multi-sport athletes Steven Mitchell and Jim Hall.
The induction ceremony will be held at halftime of the boys varsity basketball game against Warsaw on Dec. 3.
Ness was the Vikings gymnastics coach from 1989 through 2012, winning six sectional titles and coaching two athletes to individual apparatus state titles.
Harrell was the public address announcer for football, basketball and track for 13 years and was the school's ticket director for 40 years.
Jones hit three 3-pointers and scored 11 points in Huntington North's 1995 state title game against Carmel. She made 114 3-pointers in her high school career, and went on to a hall-of-fame career at DePauw. She coached the Vikings from 2008 to 2011.
Mitchell played football and wrestled at Huntington North, and had a record-breaking season as a senior in 1971 after breaking his leg in the final game of his junior year. He was a firefighter for the city of Huntington for 25 years, starting in 1987. He died of cancer in 2012.
Hall played football, basketball and baseball. The Vikings were baseball state runners-up in 1993, and Hall pitched the semifinal match, in which he was hit in the head by a line drive but was able to remain in the game.