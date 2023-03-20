Huntington North announced Monday that Mike Eshbach has been approved as the Vikings' new head football coach. Eshbach previously coached at Eastside, Wawasee and Concordia, putting together a career record of 55-80 as a head coach.
At his most recent stop, a one-year stint at Concordia in 2021, Eshbach led the Cadets to a 2-8 record.
Eshbach replaces Bob Prescott, who led the Vikings to an 11-31 record over four years. Huntington North went 3-8 in 2022.
A meeting for Huntington North football players and their parents is scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday in the school auditorium, and a press conference open to the public will follow at 6:30 p.m.