Huntington North senior Wiley set the girls national 1600 record on Saturday, winning the event at the Grand Valley State University Midwest Redemption Meet in Allendale, Michigan, in 4:26.19.
She took more than seven seconds off the national girls outdoor 1600 record of 4:33.29, which was set by Alexa Efraimson at the Washington State Championships in 2014.
Although converted mile times do not count for national records, her converted mile time of 4:27.73 would also have bested the indoor mile record of 4:28.25, set by Mary Cain in 2013, and the outdoor mile record of 4:33.87, set by Katelyn Tuohy in 2018.
Wiley, who has signed with Colorado, won Saturday's race by 28 seconds. She won her third state title in the 1600 in a meet record 4:37.98 last week. In 2021, she won two national 1-mile championships, including the RunningLane championships in 4:38.14.