The IBCA has announced the participants in the IBCA/IHSAA Top 100 Underclass Showcase. The girls event will be held June 15 at Ben Davis and the boys will play in two sessions on June 17 at Brownsburg. Both events will feature 120 underclassmen basketball players. The showcases are open to the public and are scheduled for the NCAA's "scholastic viewing period," so college coaches are allowed to attend. 

Local girls invitees include Addison Baxter of Columbia City, Joslyn Bricker of Warsaw, Ashley Cox of DeKalb, Myah Epps of Homestead, Kennedy Fuelling and Mackenzie Fuess of Norwell, Swynn Jackson of Northrop, Emma Reust of Homestead and Brooke Winchester and Brooke Zartman of Warsaw. Lenny Krebs of Warsaw, Juanita Mejia-Goodwell of South Side and Amy Shearer of Columbia City will be on the coaching staff.

The boys roster includes Luke Bricker of Warsaw, Cole Hayworth of Concordia, Cannen Houser of Carroll, Kyler Krull of Whitko, Jevon Lewis Jr. of Wayne, Jackson McGee of Leo, Jaxon Pardon of Carroll and Isaac Schultz of Adams Central. Warsaw's Matt Moore will be on the boys coaching staff. 

Full rosters and schedules are as follows:

GIRLS EXPECTED TO PARTICIPATE 

Name, Height, School, Grad Year

Kimber Abshear, 6-3, Monroe Central, 2025

Emma Ancelet, 5-6, Danville, 2025

Audrey Annee, 5-9, Center Grove, 2024

Madisyn Bailey, 5-9, Bedford North Lawrence, 2024

Lillian Barnes, 5-11, Valparaiso, 2026

Carley Barrett, 5-8, Lafayette Central Catholic, 2025

Addison Baxter, 5-9, Columbia City, 2025

Payton Benge, 6-1, Plainfield, 2024

Anna Bishir, 5-6, Northwestern, 2025

Aniyah Bishop, 5-9, Lake Central, 2024

Ella Bobe, 5-9, South Knox, 2025

Aubrie Booker, 5-9, Center Grove, 2024

Addison Bowsman, 5-7, Twin Lakes, 2025

Joslyn Bricker, 5-7, Warsaw, 2026

Chaney Brown, 5-9, Greenfield-Central, 2025

Erica Buening, 5-10, Franklin Community, 2024

Allie Caldwell, 5-11, Zionsville, 2024

Bradie Chambers, 5-7, Linton-Stockton, 2024

Kennedy Coleman, 5-11, Charlestown, 2024

Ashley Cox, 5-7, DeKalb, 2025

Hadley Crosier, 5-9, Lanesville, 2025

Morgan Cross, 5-6, Northridge, 2024

Addison Davis, 5-9, Danville, 2025

Laniah Davis, 5-8, Marquette Catholic, 2026

Mya Davis, 5-7, Heritage Christian, 2024

Nevaeh Dickman, 6-0, Fishers, 2025

Myah Epps, 5-10, Homestead, 2026

Mollie Ernstes, 5-10, Jennings County, 2026

Maryrose Felling, 5-8, Triton Central, 2026

Jayden Flagg, 5-6, New Prairie, 2024

Lauren Foster, 5-7, Indian Creek, 2024

Kennedy Fuelling, 5-7, Norwell, 2024

Makenzie Fuess, 5-6, Norwell, 2024

Kenzie Fulks, 5-6, Bethesda Christian, 2024

Kenzie Garner, 6-0, Sheridan, 2025

Gabriella Gates, 5-11, Northridge, 2024

Arianna Gerkin, 5-10, Vincennes Lincoln, 2024

Sarah Gick, 6-0, Benton Central, 2024

Avery Gordon, 6-6, Brownsburg, 2025

Chloey Graham, 5-7, Gibson Southern, 2024

Lily Graves, 5-10, Franklin Central, 2025

Emma Haan, 5-7, Zionsville, 2024

Alli Harness, 5-9, Carroll (Flora), 2024

Talia Harris, 5-8, Fishers, 2024

Rachel Harshman, 6-0, Mooresville, 2024

Emma Hendricks, 5-8, Brownsburg, 2024

Kyra Hill, 6-3, Goshen, 2024

Kennedy Holman, 5-8, Hamilton Southeastern, 2026

Jacklynn Hosier, 5-7, Alexandria, 2025

Olivia Howell, 5-7, Eastbrook, 2024

Kya Hurt, 5-7, Lawrence North, 2025

Swynn Jackson, 5-9, Northrop, 2026

Denyha Jacobs, 5-9, Warren Central, 2024

Ellie Kelleher, 5-10, Westfield, 2024

Avery Kelley, 5-6, Evansville Memorial, 2024

Kanyonrae Kenny, 5-8, Mt. Vernon (Fortville), 2025

Lauren Klem, 5-4, Franklin Community, 2024

Clair Klinger, 5-4, Washington Township, 2025

Ayla Krygier, 5-11, Lake Central, 2025

Jaylah Lampley, 6-0, Lawrence Central, 2025

Lola Lampley, 6-2, Lawrence Central, 2026

Maya Layton, 5-8, Faith Christian, 2026

Claire Lindsey, 5-7, Roncalli, 2024

Annalise "Gracie" Little, 5-6, Washington Township, 2025

Maya Makalusky, 6-3, Hamilton Southeastern, 2025

Aniyah McKenzie, 5-10, Lawrence Central, 2026

Riley Milausnic, 5-6, Lake Central, 2024

Ellery Minch, 6-2, Mt. Vernon (Fortville), 2024

Monique Mitchell, 5-11, South Bend Washington, 2025

Sophia Morrison, 5-6, Eastbrook, 2024

Olivia Nickerson, 5-7, Twin Lakes, 2024

Emily Parker, 5-10, Boonville, 2026

Lauren Perry, 6-3, Carmel, 2025

Aly Powers, 5-10, Greensburg, 2026

Maddy Poynter, 5-9, Lapel, 2024

Brooklynn Renn, 6-3, Silver Creek, 2026

Emma Reust, 5-9, Homestead, 2024

Kira Reynolds, 6-3, South Bend Washington, 2025

Ellie Richardson, 5-7, Scottsburg, 2025

Camryn Runner, 5-9, Hamilton Heights, 2024

Isabel Scales, 5-9, Caston, 2024

Allison Scheu, 5-9, Fishers, 2025

Emma Schoen, 5-6, Silver Creek, 2026

Isabelle Shepherd, 5-6, Carmel, 2025

Madalynn Shirley, 6-0, Evansville Central, 2026

Ava Shoemaker, 5-9, Noblesville, 2024

Emma Simpson, 5-7, Parke Heritage, 2025

Aniah Smith, 5-3, Avon, 2025

Joirdyn Smith, 5-4, Fishers, 2024

Emma Sperry, 6-0, Frankton, 2024

Gabby Spink, 5-9, Gibson Southern, 2025

Chloe Spreen, 5-10, Bedford North Lawrence, 2024

Jacelyn Starks, 5-6, Anderson, 2024

Kendall Sterling, 5-10, Seymour, 2024

Kayla Stidham, 6-0, Hamilton Southeastern, 2026

Kooper Stone, 6-0, Danville, 2024

Samiyah Stout, 5-7, Elkhart, 2024

Shaniyah Stout, 5-10, Elkhart, 2026

Jamaya Thomas, 6-2, Lawrence North, 2025

Meredith Tippner, 5-10, Noblesville, 2025

Adrianne Tolen, 5-10, West Lafayette, 2024

Jessa Troy, 5-6, Penn, 2025

Josie Vaughn, 5-6, Corydon Central, 2025

Lauren Walsh, 5-7, Penn, 2024

Kaycie Warfel, 5-9, Pendleton Heights, 2025

Leah West, 6-1, Greensburg, 2025

Ava Wheeler, 5-11, Borden, 2026

Zoe Wheeler, 5-8, Ben Davis, 2024

Zoe Willems, 5-7, Bethany Christian, 2024

Berkeley Williams, 5-6, Plainfield, 2026

Justyce Williams, 5-7, Jimtown, 2024

Reagan Wilson, 5-8, Noblesville, 2024

Ryiah Wilson, 5-7, South Bend Washington, 2025

Laniah Wills, 6-0, Lapel, 2026

Vanessa Wimberly, 5-5, Lake Central, 2025

Brooke Winchester, 6-0, Warsaw, 2025

Juliann Woodard, 6-0, Jennings County, 2024

Mackenzie Woods, 5-7, Carmel, 2025

Brooke Zartman, 5-7, Warsaw, 2026

Ava Ziolkowksi, 6-1, Crown Point, 2024

GIRLS COACHING STAFF

Kathie Layden, Northwestern, IBCA assistant director, Showcase Director

Jane Schott, West Lafayette, IBCA assistant director, Showcase Assistant Director

Kristi Sigler, Jennings County, IBCA assistant director, Showcase Assistant Director

Hollie Anson-Eaves, South Knox

Lee Auker, Evansville Memorial

Brad Bowsman, Twin Lakes

Jaidlin Bradshaw, Sheridan

Will Coatie, Elkhart

Katie Collignon, Marquette Catholic

Carrie Daniels, Scottsburg

Brian Ferris, Indian Creek

Jerry Hickey, Salem

Joe Huppenthal, Lake Central

Mark Hurt, Mooresville

Lenny Krebs, Warsaw

Eric Kundich, East Chicago Central

Juanita Mejia-Goodwell, South Side

Adam Morelock, Southport

Krysten Parson, Bethany Christian

DeeAnn Ramey, North Central (Indianapolis)

Brian Satterfield, Hamilton Southeastern

Chris Seibert, Crown Point

Amy Shearer, Columbia City

Debbie Smiley, Brownsburg

Lauren Votaw, Fishers

GIRLS AGENDA (Thursday, June 15 at Ben Davis High School)

12:30 p.m. – Registration / check-in for players and coaches

1:00 p.m. – Welcome and announcements

1:10 p.m. – Stretching and Warmups

1:20 p.m. – Stations, 5 minutes at each station, five stations (all teams)

2:00 p.m. – First session of scrimmages (Green vs. Purple; Maroon vs. Black; Navy vs. Red; Gold vs. Gray)

2:30 p.m. -- Second session of scrimmages (Orange vs. Black; Green vs. Red; Maroon vs. Gray; Navy vs. Columbia)

3:00 p.m. -- Third session of scrimmages (Gold vs. Red; Orange vs. Gray; Green vs. Columbia; Maroon vs. Purple)

3:30 p.m. -- Fourth session of scrimmages (Navy vs. Gray; Gold vs. Columbia; Orange vs. Purple; Green vs. Black)

4:00 p.m. -- Fifth session of scrimmages (White vs. Columbia; Navy vs. Purple; Gold vs. Black; Orange vs. Maroon)

4:25 p.m. -- Closing comments

4:30 p.m. -- Approximate conclusion

BOYS EXPECTED TO PARTICIPATE 

Session: Name, Height, School, Grad Year

1: Isaac Andrews, 6-2, Wapahani, 2024

2: Jaxson Bell, 6-3, North Central (Indianapolis), 2024

1: Jack Benter, 6-6, Brownstown Central, 2024

1: K.C. Berry, 6-0, Decatur Central, 2024

2: Gavin Betten, 6-7, Manchester, 2025

1: Flory Bidunga, 6-10, Kokomo, 2024

1: Kobi Bowles, 6-2, Lawrence North, 2024

2: Luke Bricker, 6-3, Warsaw, 2025

2: Allen Briggs, 6-3, Michigan City, 2024

1: Dezmon Briscoe, 6-8, Indianapolis Attucks, 2025

1: Trey Buchanan, 6-0, Westfield, 2024

1: Jalen Bundy, 6-0, Center Grove, 2024

1: Drew Busick, 6-1, Traders Point Christian, 2024

1: Sabien Cain, 6-4, University, 2024

1: Grady Carpenter, 6-4, Tipton, 2025

1: Kody Clancy, 6-3, Scottsburg, 2024

2: Garrett Clark, 6-3, Portage, 2025

1: Fletcher Cole, 6-0, Paoli, 2025

1: Michael Cooper, 6-2, Jeffersonville, 2025

2: Alex Couto, 5-10, Carmel, 2025

1: David Cundiff, 6-0, Munster, 2024

1: Kasen Daeger, 6-3, Silver Creek, 2026

1: Micah Davis, 6-2, Franklin Community, 2024

1: P.J. Douglas, 6-5, Jeffersonville, 2025

1: Cole Duncan, 6-9, Cowan, 2024

2: Josiah Dunham, 6-1, Evansville Christian, 2024

1: Eli Ellis, 5-11, Plainfield, 2024

2: Luke Ellspermann, 6-0, Evansville Memorial, 2025

1: Luke Ertel, 6-2, Mt. Vernon (Fortville), 2026

1: Tillman Etchison, 5-11, Hamilton Heights, 2024

1: Aaron Fine, 6-3, Noblesville, 2024

2: Jackson Graff, 6-2, North Posey, 2024

1: Josiah Gustin, 6-8, Pendleton Heights, 2024

1: Colby Hall, 6-6, Brownstown Central, 2025

1: Dezhon Hall, 6-3, Indianapolis Tindley, 2026

1: Will Harmon, 6-3, Fountain Central, 2024

1: Mason Harvey, 6-8, Seton Catholic, 2024

2: Evan Haywood, 6-4, Brebeuf Jesuit, 2024

1: Cole Hayworth, 6-5, Concordia, 2024

2: Parker Hehman, 6-1, Brownstown Central, 2024

2: Cole Henry, 6-6, South Ripley, 2025

1: Reggie Hinton, 5-11, Gary West, 2026

2: Keagen Holder, 6-2, Morgan Township, 2024

1: D'Amare Hood, 6-3, Delta, 2024

1: Cannen Houser, 6-5, Carroll, 2024

1: Taray Howell, 5-7, Evansville Bosse, 2024

2: Chris Huerta, 5-10, Carroll (Flora), 2024

2: Jaelyn Johnson, 6-7, Portage, 2024

2: Bode Judge, 6-6, Lapel, 2025

2: Brode Judge, 6-4, Lapel, 2025

2: Cade Kaiser, 6-5, Batesville, 2025

2: Robert Kennedy, 6-4, Merrillville, 2025

1: Carter Kent, 5-11, Jennings County, 2025

2: Rylan Kieszkowski, 6-5, LaPorte, 2024

2: Damien King, 6-4, Anderson, 2025

2: Chase Konieczny, 6-4, South Bend St. Joseph, 2025

2: Kyler Krull, 6-7, Whitko, 2024

2: Evan Lawrence, 6-7, Danville, 2024

2: Jamison Lewis, 6-4, Southwestern (Hanover), 2024

2: Jevon Lewis Jr., 5-8, Wayne, 2024

2: Luke Lindeman, 6-4, Bloomington North, 2025

1: Jordan Lomax, 6-3, Avon, 2024

2: Donovan Loudermill, 5-10, West Lafayette, 2024

2: Noah Lovan, 6-3, Providence, 2024

2: Jackson McGee, 6-3, Leo, 2024

1: Jake McGraw, 6-4, Clinton Prairie, 2025

2: Wiatt McLaughlin, 6-2, Whiteland, 2024

2: Malachi McNair, 6-6, Evansville Harrison, 2024

2: Jack Miller, 6-5, Scottsburg, 2024

2: Sam Mlagan, 6-2, Bethesda Christian, 2024

1: Quade Morton, 5-11, Pike Central, 2024

2: Kaden Muckerheide, 5-10, North Decatur, 2024

2: Braylon Mullins, 6-5, Greenfield-Central, 2025

2: Dominique Murphy, 6-5, East Chicago Central, 2025

2: Kasym Nash, 6-0, Borden, 2024

2: Blake Neill, 6-2, Bloomfield, 2026

1: Jaxon Pardon, 6-4, Carroll, 2024

2: Tyler Parrish, 6-3, Chesterton, 2024

2: Grant Porath, 6-1, Brownsburg, 2024

2: Tyler Raasch, 6-8, NorthWood, 2025

2: Joshua Renfro, 6-1, Christian Academy of Indiana, 2025

2: Steven Reynolds III, 6-5, South Bend Washington, 2026

2: Michael Roberson, 6-2, Knightstown, 2024

1: Max Robertson, 6-2, Tri-West, 2024

2: Azavier Robinson, 6-1, Lawrence North, 2025

1: Brad Rohde, 6-5, Hanover Central, 2025

1: Ron Rutland III, 6-2, Indianapolis Attucks, 2024

2: Treigh Schelsky, 5-11, Parke Heritage, 2026

1: Collin Schmidt, 6-7, Plainfield, 2024

1: Joey Schmitz, 6-2, Center Grove, 2024

1: Isaac Schultz, 6-7, Adams Central, 2024

2: Justin Sims, 6-6, Chesterton, 2024

2: Shane Sims, 6-3, Evansville Harrison, 2025

2: Sam Singleton, 6-6, South Knox, 2025

1: Tre Singleton, 6-7, Jeffersonville, 2025

2: Trent Sisley, 6-8, Heritage Hills, 2025

1: Hunter Sisson, 6-5, Benton Central, 2025

1: Ben Slagley, 6-4, New Palestine, 2025

1: Jack Smiley, 6-2, Valparaiso, 2025

2: Jacob Smith, 6-6, Lake Central, 2024

2: Julien Smith, 6-0, Mt. Vernon (Fortville), 2026

2: Drew Snively, 6-4, Zionsville, 2025

2: Robert Sorensen, 6-0, Guerin Catholic, 2024

1: Will Spellman, 6-6, Center Grove, 2024

1: Jack Svetich, 6-2, Crown Point, 2024

2: Nolan Swan, 6-1, Tipton, 2024

1: Zeke Tanoos, 6-4, West Vigo, 2024

2: Kieran Tewari, 6-3, Yorktown, 2024

1: Cole Thomas, 6-1, South Central (Elizabeth), 2025

1: Tucker Tornatta, 6-7, Evansville Memorial, 2024

1: Jaymen Townsend, 6-6, Marion, 2025

1: Hunter Walston, 6-5, Noblesville, 2024

1: Braden Walters, 6-6, Linton-Stockton, 2024

2: Lonte Ward Jr., 5-11, Indianapolis Lutheran, 2025

1: Camden Webster, 6-4, Kankakee Valley, 2024

1: Michael Wellman, 6-5, Portage, 2025

2: K.J. Windham, 6-3, Ben Davis, 2024

1: Izaak Wright, 6-3, Wabash, 2024

2: Mark Zackery IV, 6-0, Ben Davis, 2025

1: Wyatt Zellers, 6-9, Scottsburg, 2024

BOYS COACHING STAFF

Marty Johnson, IBCA executive director, Showcase Director

David Wood, West Lafayette (retired), Showcase Assistant Director

Greg Allison, Eastbrook

Adam Ballard, Pendleton Heights

David Burkett, South Knox

Michael Byrum, former coach at Northview

Don Carlisle, Ben Davis

Chris Hawkins, Indianapolis Attucks

Jimmie Howell, Lapel (retired)

J.R. Howell, Zionsville

Scott McClelland, Noblesville

Luke Meredith, Greenfield-Central

Gene Miiller, Washington

Matt Moore, Warsaw

Dan Peter, Faith Christian

Bryce Rector, Greencastle

James Reed, Mississinewa

Josh Thompson, Barr-Reeve

Ryan Varga, South Bend Washington

Andy Weaver, Plainfield

BOYS AGENDA (Saturday, June 17 at Brownsburg High School)

Session 1

10:00 a.m. – Registration / check-in for players and coaches

10:30 a.m. – Welcome and announcements

10:45 a.m. – Stretching and Warmups

11:00 a.m. – Stations, 5 minutes at each station, six stations (all teams)

11:42 a.m. – First session of scrimmages (Red vs. Blue; Green vs. Orange; Black vs. Purple)

12:12 p.m. – Second session of scrimmages (Purple vs. Orange; Black vs. Blue; Red vs. Green)

12:42 p.m. -- Third session of scrimmages (Red vs. Black; Purple vs. Green; Orange vs. Blue)

1:12 p.m. -- Fourth session of scrimmages (Blue vs. Green; Red vs. Purple; Orange vs. Black)

1:40 p.m. -- Closing comments

1:45 p.m. -- Approximate conclusion

Session 2

2:00 p.m. – Registration / check-in for players and coaches

2:30 p.m. – Welcome and announcements

2:45 p.m. – Stretching and Warmups

3:00 p.m. – Stations, 5 minutes at each station, six stations (all teams)

3:42 p.m. – First session of scrimmages (Red vs. Blue; Green vs. Orange; Black vs. Purple)

4:12 p.m. – Second session of scrimmages (Purple vs. Orange; Black vs. Blue; Red vs. Green)

4:42 p.m. -- Third session of scrimmages (Red vs. Black; Purple vs. Green; Orange vs. Blue)

5:12 p.m. -- Fourth session of scrimmages (Blue vs. Green; Red vs. Purple; Orange vs. Black)

5:40 p.m. -- Closing comments

5:45 p.m. -- Approximate conclusion

