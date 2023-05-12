The IBCA has announced the participants in the IBCA/IHSAA Top 100 Underclass Showcase. The girls event will be held June 15 at Ben Davis and the boys will play in two sessions on June 17 at Brownsburg. Both events will feature 120 underclassmen basketball players. The showcases are open to the public and are scheduled for the NCAA's "scholastic viewing period," so college coaches are allowed to attend.
Local girls invitees include Addison Baxter of Columbia City, Joslyn Bricker of Warsaw, Ashley Cox of DeKalb, Myah Epps of Homestead, Kennedy Fuelling and Mackenzie Fuess of Norwell, Swynn Jackson of Northrop, Emma Reust of Homestead and Brooke Winchester and Brooke Zartman of Warsaw. Lenny Krebs of Warsaw, Juanita Mejia-Goodwell of South Side and Amy Shearer of Columbia City will be on the coaching staff.
The boys roster includes Luke Bricker of Warsaw, Cole Hayworth of Concordia, Cannen Houser of Carroll, Kyler Krull of Whitko, Jevon Lewis Jr. of Wayne, Jackson McGee of Leo, Jaxon Pardon of Carroll and Isaac Schultz of Adams Central. Warsaw's Matt Moore will be on the boys coaching staff.
Full rosters and schedules are as follows:
GIRLS EXPECTED TO PARTICIPATE
Name, Height, School, Grad Year
Kimber Abshear, 6-3, Monroe Central, 2025
Emma Ancelet, 5-6, Danville, 2025
Audrey Annee, 5-9, Center Grove, 2024
Madisyn Bailey, 5-9, Bedford North Lawrence, 2024
Lillian Barnes, 5-11, Valparaiso, 2026
Carley Barrett, 5-8, Lafayette Central Catholic, 2025
Addison Baxter, 5-9, Columbia City, 2025
Payton Benge, 6-1, Plainfield, 2024
Anna Bishir, 5-6, Northwestern, 2025
Aniyah Bishop, 5-9, Lake Central, 2024
Ella Bobe, 5-9, South Knox, 2025
Aubrie Booker, 5-9, Center Grove, 2024
Addison Bowsman, 5-7, Twin Lakes, 2025
Joslyn Bricker, 5-7, Warsaw, 2026
Chaney Brown, 5-9, Greenfield-Central, 2025
Erica Buening, 5-10, Franklin Community, 2024
Allie Caldwell, 5-11, Zionsville, 2024
Bradie Chambers, 5-7, Linton-Stockton, 2024
Kennedy Coleman, 5-11, Charlestown, 2024
Ashley Cox, 5-7, DeKalb, 2025
Hadley Crosier, 5-9, Lanesville, 2025
Morgan Cross, 5-6, Northridge, 2024
Addison Davis, 5-9, Danville, 2025
Laniah Davis, 5-8, Marquette Catholic, 2026
Mya Davis, 5-7, Heritage Christian, 2024
Nevaeh Dickman, 6-0, Fishers, 2025
Myah Epps, 5-10, Homestead, 2026
Mollie Ernstes, 5-10, Jennings County, 2026
Maryrose Felling, 5-8, Triton Central, 2026
Jayden Flagg, 5-6, New Prairie, 2024
Lauren Foster, 5-7, Indian Creek, 2024
Kennedy Fuelling, 5-7, Norwell, 2024
Makenzie Fuess, 5-6, Norwell, 2024
Kenzie Fulks, 5-6, Bethesda Christian, 2024
Kenzie Garner, 6-0, Sheridan, 2025
Gabriella Gates, 5-11, Northridge, 2024
Arianna Gerkin, 5-10, Vincennes Lincoln, 2024
Sarah Gick, 6-0, Benton Central, 2024
Avery Gordon, 6-6, Brownsburg, 2025
Chloey Graham, 5-7, Gibson Southern, 2024
Lily Graves, 5-10, Franklin Central, 2025
Emma Haan, 5-7, Zionsville, 2024
Alli Harness, 5-9, Carroll (Flora), 2024
Talia Harris, 5-8, Fishers, 2024
Rachel Harshman, 6-0, Mooresville, 2024
Emma Hendricks, 5-8, Brownsburg, 2024
Kyra Hill, 6-3, Goshen, 2024
Kennedy Holman, 5-8, Hamilton Southeastern, 2026
Jacklynn Hosier, 5-7, Alexandria, 2025
Olivia Howell, 5-7, Eastbrook, 2024
Kya Hurt, 5-7, Lawrence North, 2025
Swynn Jackson, 5-9, Northrop, 2026
Denyha Jacobs, 5-9, Warren Central, 2024
Ellie Kelleher, 5-10, Westfield, 2024
Avery Kelley, 5-6, Evansville Memorial, 2024
Kanyonrae Kenny, 5-8, Mt. Vernon (Fortville), 2025
Lauren Klem, 5-4, Franklin Community, 2024
Clair Klinger, 5-4, Washington Township, 2025
Ayla Krygier, 5-11, Lake Central, 2025
Jaylah Lampley, 6-0, Lawrence Central, 2025
Lola Lampley, 6-2, Lawrence Central, 2026
Maya Layton, 5-8, Faith Christian, 2026
Claire Lindsey, 5-7, Roncalli, 2024
Annalise "Gracie" Little, 5-6, Washington Township, 2025
Maya Makalusky, 6-3, Hamilton Southeastern, 2025
Aniyah McKenzie, 5-10, Lawrence Central, 2026
Riley Milausnic, 5-6, Lake Central, 2024
Ellery Minch, 6-2, Mt. Vernon (Fortville), 2024
Monique Mitchell, 5-11, South Bend Washington, 2025
Sophia Morrison, 5-6, Eastbrook, 2024
Olivia Nickerson, 5-7, Twin Lakes, 2024
Emily Parker, 5-10, Boonville, 2026
Lauren Perry, 6-3, Carmel, 2025
Aly Powers, 5-10, Greensburg, 2026
Maddy Poynter, 5-9, Lapel, 2024
Brooklynn Renn, 6-3, Silver Creek, 2026
Emma Reust, 5-9, Homestead, 2024
Kira Reynolds, 6-3, South Bend Washington, 2025
Ellie Richardson, 5-7, Scottsburg, 2025
Camryn Runner, 5-9, Hamilton Heights, 2024
Isabel Scales, 5-9, Caston, 2024
Allison Scheu, 5-9, Fishers, 2025
Emma Schoen, 5-6, Silver Creek, 2026
Isabelle Shepherd, 5-6, Carmel, 2025
Madalynn Shirley, 6-0, Evansville Central, 2026
Ava Shoemaker, 5-9, Noblesville, 2024
Emma Simpson, 5-7, Parke Heritage, 2025
Aniah Smith, 5-3, Avon, 2025
Joirdyn Smith, 5-4, Fishers, 2024
Emma Sperry, 6-0, Frankton, 2024
Gabby Spink, 5-9, Gibson Southern, 2025
Chloe Spreen, 5-10, Bedford North Lawrence, 2024
Jacelyn Starks, 5-6, Anderson, 2024
Kendall Sterling, 5-10, Seymour, 2024
Kayla Stidham, 6-0, Hamilton Southeastern, 2026
Kooper Stone, 6-0, Danville, 2024
Samiyah Stout, 5-7, Elkhart, 2024
Shaniyah Stout, 5-10, Elkhart, 2026
Jamaya Thomas, 6-2, Lawrence North, 2025
Meredith Tippner, 5-10, Noblesville, 2025
Adrianne Tolen, 5-10, West Lafayette, 2024
Jessa Troy, 5-6, Penn, 2025
Josie Vaughn, 5-6, Corydon Central, 2025
Lauren Walsh, 5-7, Penn, 2024
Kaycie Warfel, 5-9, Pendleton Heights, 2025
Leah West, 6-1, Greensburg, 2025
Ava Wheeler, 5-11, Borden, 2026
Zoe Wheeler, 5-8, Ben Davis, 2024
Zoe Willems, 5-7, Bethany Christian, 2024
Berkeley Williams, 5-6, Plainfield, 2026
Justyce Williams, 5-7, Jimtown, 2024
Reagan Wilson, 5-8, Noblesville, 2024
Ryiah Wilson, 5-7, South Bend Washington, 2025
Laniah Wills, 6-0, Lapel, 2026
Vanessa Wimberly, 5-5, Lake Central, 2025
Brooke Winchester, 6-0, Warsaw, 2025
Juliann Woodard, 6-0, Jennings County, 2024
Mackenzie Woods, 5-7, Carmel, 2025
Brooke Zartman, 5-7, Warsaw, 2026
Ava Ziolkowksi, 6-1, Crown Point, 2024
GIRLS COACHING STAFF
Kathie Layden, Northwestern, IBCA assistant director, Showcase Director
Jane Schott, West Lafayette, IBCA assistant director, Showcase Assistant Director
Kristi Sigler, Jennings County, IBCA assistant director, Showcase Assistant Director
Hollie Anson-Eaves, South Knox
Lee Auker, Evansville Memorial
Brad Bowsman, Twin Lakes
Jaidlin Bradshaw, Sheridan
Will Coatie, Elkhart
Katie Collignon, Marquette Catholic
Carrie Daniels, Scottsburg
Brian Ferris, Indian Creek
Jerry Hickey, Salem
Joe Huppenthal, Lake Central
Mark Hurt, Mooresville
Lenny Krebs, Warsaw
Eric Kundich, East Chicago Central
Juanita Mejia-Goodwell, South Side
Adam Morelock, Southport
Krysten Parson, Bethany Christian
DeeAnn Ramey, North Central (Indianapolis)
Brian Satterfield, Hamilton Southeastern
Chris Seibert, Crown Point
Amy Shearer, Columbia City
Debbie Smiley, Brownsburg
Lauren Votaw, Fishers
GIRLS AGENDA (Thursday, June 15 at Ben Davis High School)
12:30 p.m. – Registration / check-in for players and coaches
1:00 p.m. – Welcome and announcements
1:10 p.m. – Stretching and Warmups
1:20 p.m. – Stations, 5 minutes at each station, five stations (all teams)
2:00 p.m. – First session of scrimmages (Green vs. Purple; Maroon vs. Black; Navy vs. Red; Gold vs. Gray)
2:30 p.m. -- Second session of scrimmages (Orange vs. Black; Green vs. Red; Maroon vs. Gray; Navy vs. Columbia)
3:00 p.m. -- Third session of scrimmages (Gold vs. Red; Orange vs. Gray; Green vs. Columbia; Maroon vs. Purple)
3:30 p.m. -- Fourth session of scrimmages (Navy vs. Gray; Gold vs. Columbia; Orange vs. Purple; Green vs. Black)
4:00 p.m. -- Fifth session of scrimmages (White vs. Columbia; Navy vs. Purple; Gold vs. Black; Orange vs. Maroon)
4:25 p.m. -- Closing comments
4:30 p.m. -- Approximate conclusion
BOYS EXPECTED TO PARTICIPATE
Session: Name, Height, School, Grad Year
1: Isaac Andrews, 6-2, Wapahani, 2024
2: Jaxson Bell, 6-3, North Central (Indianapolis), 2024
1: Jack Benter, 6-6, Brownstown Central, 2024
1: K.C. Berry, 6-0, Decatur Central, 2024
2: Gavin Betten, 6-7, Manchester, 2025
1: Flory Bidunga, 6-10, Kokomo, 2024
1: Kobi Bowles, 6-2, Lawrence North, 2024
2: Luke Bricker, 6-3, Warsaw, 2025
2: Allen Briggs, 6-3, Michigan City, 2024
1: Dezmon Briscoe, 6-8, Indianapolis Attucks, 2025
1: Trey Buchanan, 6-0, Westfield, 2024
1: Jalen Bundy, 6-0, Center Grove, 2024
1: Drew Busick, 6-1, Traders Point Christian, 2024
1: Sabien Cain, 6-4, University, 2024
1: Grady Carpenter, 6-4, Tipton, 2025
1: Kody Clancy, 6-3, Scottsburg, 2024
2: Garrett Clark, 6-3, Portage, 2025
1: Fletcher Cole, 6-0, Paoli, 2025
1: Michael Cooper, 6-2, Jeffersonville, 2025
2: Alex Couto, 5-10, Carmel, 2025
1: David Cundiff, 6-0, Munster, 2024
1: Kasen Daeger, 6-3, Silver Creek, 2026
1: Micah Davis, 6-2, Franklin Community, 2024
1: P.J. Douglas, 6-5, Jeffersonville, 2025
1: Cole Duncan, 6-9, Cowan, 2024
2: Josiah Dunham, 6-1, Evansville Christian, 2024
1: Eli Ellis, 5-11, Plainfield, 2024
2: Luke Ellspermann, 6-0, Evansville Memorial, 2025
1: Luke Ertel, 6-2, Mt. Vernon (Fortville), 2026
1: Tillman Etchison, 5-11, Hamilton Heights, 2024
1: Aaron Fine, 6-3, Noblesville, 2024
2: Jackson Graff, 6-2, North Posey, 2024
1: Josiah Gustin, 6-8, Pendleton Heights, 2024
1: Colby Hall, 6-6, Brownstown Central, 2025
1: Dezhon Hall, 6-3, Indianapolis Tindley, 2026
1: Will Harmon, 6-3, Fountain Central, 2024
1: Mason Harvey, 6-8, Seton Catholic, 2024
2: Evan Haywood, 6-4, Brebeuf Jesuit, 2024
1: Cole Hayworth, 6-5, Concordia, 2024
2: Parker Hehman, 6-1, Brownstown Central, 2024
2: Cole Henry, 6-6, South Ripley, 2025
1: Reggie Hinton, 5-11, Gary West, 2026
2: Keagen Holder, 6-2, Morgan Township, 2024
1: D'Amare Hood, 6-3, Delta, 2024
1: Cannen Houser, 6-5, Carroll, 2024
1: Taray Howell, 5-7, Evansville Bosse, 2024
2: Chris Huerta, 5-10, Carroll (Flora), 2024
2: Jaelyn Johnson, 6-7, Portage, 2024
2: Bode Judge, 6-6, Lapel, 2025
2: Brode Judge, 6-4, Lapel, 2025
2: Cade Kaiser, 6-5, Batesville, 2025
2: Robert Kennedy, 6-4, Merrillville, 2025
1: Carter Kent, 5-11, Jennings County, 2025
2: Rylan Kieszkowski, 6-5, LaPorte, 2024
2: Damien King, 6-4, Anderson, 2025
2: Chase Konieczny, 6-4, South Bend St. Joseph, 2025
2: Kyler Krull, 6-7, Whitko, 2024
2: Evan Lawrence, 6-7, Danville, 2024
2: Jamison Lewis, 6-4, Southwestern (Hanover), 2024
2: Jevon Lewis Jr., 5-8, Wayne, 2024
2: Luke Lindeman, 6-4, Bloomington North, 2025
1: Jordan Lomax, 6-3, Avon, 2024
2: Donovan Loudermill, 5-10, West Lafayette, 2024
2: Noah Lovan, 6-3, Providence, 2024
2: Jackson McGee, 6-3, Leo, 2024
1: Jake McGraw, 6-4, Clinton Prairie, 2025
2: Wiatt McLaughlin, 6-2, Whiteland, 2024
2: Malachi McNair, 6-6, Evansville Harrison, 2024
2: Jack Miller, 6-5, Scottsburg, 2024
2: Sam Mlagan, 6-2, Bethesda Christian, 2024
1: Quade Morton, 5-11, Pike Central, 2024
2: Kaden Muckerheide, 5-10, North Decatur, 2024
2: Braylon Mullins, 6-5, Greenfield-Central, 2025
2: Dominique Murphy, 6-5, East Chicago Central, 2025
2: Kasym Nash, 6-0, Borden, 2024
2: Blake Neill, 6-2, Bloomfield, 2026
1: Jaxon Pardon, 6-4, Carroll, 2024
2: Tyler Parrish, 6-3, Chesterton, 2024
2: Grant Porath, 6-1, Brownsburg, 2024
2: Tyler Raasch, 6-8, NorthWood, 2025
2: Joshua Renfro, 6-1, Christian Academy of Indiana, 2025
2: Steven Reynolds III, 6-5, South Bend Washington, 2026
2: Michael Roberson, 6-2, Knightstown, 2024
1: Max Robertson, 6-2, Tri-West, 2024
2: Azavier Robinson, 6-1, Lawrence North, 2025
1: Brad Rohde, 6-5, Hanover Central, 2025
1: Ron Rutland III, 6-2, Indianapolis Attucks, 2024
2: Treigh Schelsky, 5-11, Parke Heritage, 2026
1: Collin Schmidt, 6-7, Plainfield, 2024
1: Joey Schmitz, 6-2, Center Grove, 2024
1: Isaac Schultz, 6-7, Adams Central, 2024
2: Justin Sims, 6-6, Chesterton, 2024
2: Shane Sims, 6-3, Evansville Harrison, 2025
2: Sam Singleton, 6-6, South Knox, 2025
1: Tre Singleton, 6-7, Jeffersonville, 2025
2: Trent Sisley, 6-8, Heritage Hills, 2025
1: Hunter Sisson, 6-5, Benton Central, 2025
1: Ben Slagley, 6-4, New Palestine, 2025
1: Jack Smiley, 6-2, Valparaiso, 2025
2: Jacob Smith, 6-6, Lake Central, 2024
2: Julien Smith, 6-0, Mt. Vernon (Fortville), 2026
2: Drew Snively, 6-4, Zionsville, 2025
2: Robert Sorensen, 6-0, Guerin Catholic, 2024
1: Will Spellman, 6-6, Center Grove, 2024
1: Jack Svetich, 6-2, Crown Point, 2024
2: Nolan Swan, 6-1, Tipton, 2024
1: Zeke Tanoos, 6-4, West Vigo, 2024
2: Kieran Tewari, 6-3, Yorktown, 2024
1: Cole Thomas, 6-1, South Central (Elizabeth), 2025
1: Tucker Tornatta, 6-7, Evansville Memorial, 2024
1: Jaymen Townsend, 6-6, Marion, 2025
1: Hunter Walston, 6-5, Noblesville, 2024
1: Braden Walters, 6-6, Linton-Stockton, 2024
2: Lonte Ward Jr., 5-11, Indianapolis Lutheran, 2025
1: Camden Webster, 6-4, Kankakee Valley, 2024
1: Michael Wellman, 6-5, Portage, 2025
2: K.J. Windham, 6-3, Ben Davis, 2024
1: Izaak Wright, 6-3, Wabash, 2024
2: Mark Zackery IV, 6-0, Ben Davis, 2025
1: Wyatt Zellers, 6-9, Scottsburg, 2024
BOYS COACHING STAFF
Marty Johnson, IBCA executive director, Showcase Director
David Wood, West Lafayette (retired), Showcase Assistant Director
Greg Allison, Eastbrook
Adam Ballard, Pendleton Heights
David Burkett, South Knox
Michael Byrum, former coach at Northview
Don Carlisle, Ben Davis
Chris Hawkins, Indianapolis Attucks
Jimmie Howell, Lapel (retired)
J.R. Howell, Zionsville
Scott McClelland, Noblesville
Luke Meredith, Greenfield-Central
Gene Miiller, Washington
Matt Moore, Warsaw
Dan Peter, Faith Christian
Bryce Rector, Greencastle
James Reed, Mississinewa
Josh Thompson, Barr-Reeve
Ryan Varga, South Bend Washington
Andy Weaver, Plainfield
BOYS AGENDA (Saturday, June 17 at Brownsburg High School)
Session 1
10:00 a.m. – Registration / check-in for players and coaches
10:30 a.m. – Welcome and announcements
10:45 a.m. – Stretching and Warmups
11:00 a.m. – Stations, 5 minutes at each station, six stations (all teams)
11:42 a.m. – First session of scrimmages (Red vs. Blue; Green vs. Orange; Black vs. Purple)
12:12 p.m. – Second session of scrimmages (Purple vs. Orange; Black vs. Blue; Red vs. Green)
12:42 p.m. -- Third session of scrimmages (Red vs. Black; Purple vs. Green; Orange vs. Blue)
1:12 p.m. -- Fourth session of scrimmages (Blue vs. Green; Red vs. Purple; Orange vs. Black)
1:40 p.m. -- Closing comments
1:45 p.m. -- Approximate conclusion
Session 2
2:00 p.m. – Registration / check-in for players and coaches
2:30 p.m. – Welcome and announcements
2:45 p.m. – Stretching and Warmups
3:00 p.m. – Stations, 5 minutes at each station, six stations (all teams)
3:42 p.m. – First session of scrimmages (Red vs. Blue; Green vs. Orange; Black vs. Purple)
4:12 p.m. – Second session of scrimmages (Purple vs. Orange; Black vs. Blue; Red vs. Green)
4:42 p.m. -- Third session of scrimmages (Red vs. Black; Purple vs. Green; Orange vs. Blue)
5:12 p.m. -- Fourth session of scrimmages (Blue vs. Green; Red vs. Purple; Orange vs. Black)
5:40 p.m. -- Closing comments
5:45 p.m. -- Approximate conclusion