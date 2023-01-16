Boys Basketball: Blackhawk Christian at Homestead

Blackhawk Christian junior Aiden Muldoon races down the court after a steal late in the first half of Tuesday's game at Homestead. 

 Victoria Jacobsen | The Journal Gazette

In the wake of Blackhawk Christian's 51-27 win over Homestead on Tuesday, the Braves have moved up two spots to No. 12 in this week's IBCA boys poll, becoming the area's top-ranked team. The Braves also beat Bishop Luers on Homecoming night on Saturday, 73-50. 

Homestead (12-3), which went on to beat Snider 50-40 on Friday but lost to Marion 67-59 on Saturday, dropped 10 spots to No. 16. 

Norwell (12-2) continues to receive votes. 

Ben Davis (18-0) is the unanimous No. 1, and Brownsburg (14-1) is ranked second. 

The full poll is listed below:

Poll Results - January 15, 2023 Poll

Rank

School

Total Points

Record

1st Place Votes

1

Ben Davis

400

18-0

20

2

Brownsburg

356

14-1

 

3

Indianapolis Cathedral

355

9-2

 

4

Penn

349

10-1

 

5

Center Grove

321

14-1

 

6

Mishawaka Marian

268

13-1

 

7

Kokomo

254

10-4

 

8

Hammond Central

219

15-1

 

9

NorthWood

218

11-2

 

10

New Palestine

216

12-0

 

11

Carmel

203

9-5

 

12

Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian

197

14-1

 

13

Westfield

120

9-2

 

14

Linton-Stockton

119

13-1

 

15

Jennings County

111

13-1

 

16

Homestead

106

12-3

 

17

Lawrence North

88

10-3

 

18

Noblesville

79

9-4

 

19

Harrison (W Lafayette)

58

12-1

 

20

Greenfield-Central

34

10-1

 

Other Schools Receiving Votes (Listed Alphabetically)

Anderson (9-3), Bloomington North (9-3), Brownstown Central (9-3), Castle (7-5), Chesterton (8-4),

Connersville (10-3), Indianapolis Attucks (7-5), Lawrence Central (10-5), Munster (12-2),

North Daviess (13-2), Norwell (12-2), Pike (9-4), Providence (8-3), Scottsburg (12-2),

South Bend Washington (12-2), Tippecanoe Valley (10-3), University (11-1), Wapahani (12-1),

Warren Central (9-6), Zionsville (7-5), 21st Century Charter School – Gary (12-3)

vjacobsen@jg.net