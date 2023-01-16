In the wake of Blackhawk Christian's 51-27 win over Homestead on Tuesday, the Braves have moved up two spots to No. 12 in this week's IBCA boys poll, becoming the area's top-ranked team. The Braves also beat Bishop Luers on Homecoming night on Saturday, 73-50.
Homestead (12-3), which went on to beat Snider 50-40 on Friday but lost to Marion 67-59 on Saturday, dropped 10 spots to No. 16.
Norwell (12-2) continues to receive votes.
Ben Davis (18-0) is the unanimous No. 1, and Brownsburg (14-1) is ranked second.
The full poll is listed below:
Poll Results - January 15, 2023 Poll
Rank
School
Total Points
Record
1st Place Votes
1
Ben Davis
400
18-0
20
2
Brownsburg
356
14-1
3
Indianapolis Cathedral
355
9-2
4
Penn
349
10-1
5
Center Grove
321
14-1
6
Mishawaka Marian
268
13-1
7
Kokomo
254
10-4
8
Hammond Central
219
15-1
9
NorthWood
218
11-2
10
New Palestine
216
12-0
11
Carmel
203
9-5
12
Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian
197
14-1
13
Westfield
120
9-2
14
Linton-Stockton
119
13-1
15
Jennings County
111
13-1
16
Homestead
106
12-3
17
Lawrence North
88
10-3
18
Noblesville
79
9-4
19
Harrison (W Lafayette)
58
12-1
20
Greenfield-Central
34
10-1
Other Schools Receiving Votes (Listed Alphabetically)
Anderson (9-3), Bloomington North (9-3), Brownstown Central (9-3), Castle (7-5), Chesterton (8-4),
Connersville (10-3), Indianapolis Attucks (7-5), Lawrence Central (10-5), Munster (12-2),
North Daviess (13-2), Norwell (12-2), Pike (9-4), Providence (8-3), Scottsburg (12-2),
South Bend Washington (12-2), Tippecanoe Valley (10-3), University (11-1), Wapahani (12-1),
Warren Central (9-6), Zionsville (7-5), 21st Century Charter School – Gary (12-3)