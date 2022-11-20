Homestead is the only local team to appear in the IBCA boys preseason poll released on Sunday, coming in at No. 17.

The Spartans went 22-6 and won a sectional title before falling to Westfield in the regional semifinals last season. 

Blackhawk Christian (23-5 in 2021-22), Concordia (13-12), North Side (10-11), Norwell (22-5) and Warsaw (16-8) all received votes in the preseason poll. 

Cathedral is the preseason No. 1, followed by Ben Davis, Fishers and Carmel.

The full preseason poll is listed below:

Poll Results - Pre-Season Poll, November 20, 2022

RankSchoolTotal PointsRecord1st Place Votes
1Indianapolis Cathedral3690-016
2Ben Davis3560-02
3Fishers3120-0 
4Carmel2900-01
5Penn2850-0 
6Kokomo2840-0 
7Zionsville2460-0 
8Brownsburg1750-0 
9Bloomington North1490-0 
10North Central (Indianapolis)1320-0 
11NorthWood1250-0 
12Lawrence North1020-0 
13Valparaiso990-0 
14Anderson910-0 
15Chesterton800-0 
16Linton-Stockton720-0 
17Homestead690-0 
18Warren Central540-0 
19Brownstown Central530-0 
20Mishawaka Marian490-0 
Other Schools Receiving Votes
Beech Grove, Bloomington South, Brebeuf Jesuit, Castle, Connersville, Crown Point, Culver Academies, Eastern Hancock, Evansville F. J. Reitz, Floyd Central, Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian, Fort Wayne Concordia Lutheran, Fort Wayne North Side, Franklin Community, Guerin Catholic, Hamilton Southeastern, Hammond, Harrison (W Lafayette), Heritage Christian, Indianapolis Attucks, Indianapolis Tech, Jeffersonville, Lafayette Jefferson, Lawrence Central, Loogootee, Mt. Vernon (Fortville), Munster, New Albany, New Palestine, Noblesville, North Daviess, Norwell, Pike, Providence, South Knox, Southport, Wapahani, Warsaw Community, Westfield, 21st Century Charter School - Gary

vjacobsen@jg.net