Homestead is the only local team to appear in the IBCA boys preseason poll released on Sunday, coming in at No. 17.
The Spartans went 22-6 and won a sectional title before falling to Westfield in the regional semifinals last season.
Blackhawk Christian (23-5 in 2021-22), Concordia (13-12), North Side (10-11), Norwell (22-5) and Warsaw (16-8) all received votes in the preseason poll.
Cathedral is the preseason No. 1, followed by Ben Davis, Fishers and Carmel.
The full preseason poll is listed below:
Poll Results - Pre-Season Poll, November 20, 2022
Rank School Total Points Record 1st Place Votes 1 Indianapolis Cathedral 369 0-0 16 2 Ben Davis 356 0-0 2 3 Fishers 312 0-0 4 Carmel 290 0-0 1 5 Penn 285 0-0 6 Kokomo 284 0-0 7 Zionsville 246 0-0 8 Brownsburg 175 0-0 9 Bloomington North 149 0-0 10 North Central (Indianapolis) 132 0-0 11 NorthWood 125 0-0 12 Lawrence North 102 0-0 13 Valparaiso 99 0-0 14 Anderson 91 0-0 15 Chesterton 80 0-0 16 Linton-Stockton 72 0-0 17 Homestead 69 0-0 18 Warren Central 54 0-0 19 Brownstown Central 53 0-0 20 Mishawaka Marian 49 0-0 Other Schools Receiving Votes Beech Grove, Bloomington South, Brebeuf Jesuit, Castle, Connersville, Crown Point, Culver Academies, Eastern Hancock, Evansville F. J. Reitz, Floyd Central, Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian, Fort Wayne Concordia Lutheran, Fort Wayne North Side, Franklin Community, Guerin Catholic, Hamilton Southeastern, Hammond, Harrison (W Lafayette), Heritage Christian, Indianapolis Attucks, Indianapolis Tech, Jeffersonville, Lafayette Jefferson, Lawrence Central, Loogootee, Mt. Vernon (Fortville), Munster, New Albany, New Palestine, Noblesville, North Daviess, Norwell, Pike, Providence, South Knox, Southport, Wapahani, Warsaw Community, Westfield, 21st Century Charter School - Gary