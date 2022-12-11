The Homestead boys moved up two spots to No. 6 in this week's IBCA Boys Basketball Poll, which was released on Sunday. The Spartans (4-0) beat Bishop Dwenger 50-48 in its first SAC game of the season on Friday, and then beat New Haven on Saturday.
Homestead remains the only local team ranked among the top 20 teams in the state.
Blackhawk Christian (3-0) and Norwell (4-1) continue to receive votes.
Ben Davis (7-0) moved into the No. 1 spot in the rankings after beating previous No. 1 Cathedral 62-50 on Saturday.
The full poll is listed below:
IBCA Boys Basketball Poll, December 11, 2022
(Rank, School, Total Points, Record, 1st Place Votes)
1. Ben Davis, 378, 7-0, 17
2. Penn, 352, 5-0, 1
3. Brownsburg, 337, 6-0
4. Indianapolis Cathedral, 336, 4-1, 1
5. Noblesville, 277, 4-0
6. Homestead, 269, 4-0
7. Carmel, 240, 4-2
8. Chesterton, 192, 3-1
9. Anderson, 189, 4-1
10. Kokomo, 150, 3-2
11. Fishers, 148, 4-3
12. Center Grove, 145, 5-0
13. NorthWood, 122, 5-1
14. Mishawaka Marian, 113, 6-0
15. Warren Central, 107, 3-1
T16. Zionsville, 86, 3-3
T16. Lawrence North, 74, 3-1
18. Linton-Stockton, 63, 4-1
19. Bloomington North, 40, 3-2
20. Northridge, 36, 5-0
Other Schools Receiving Votes: Brownstown Central (5-1), Carroll (Flora) (4-0), Crown Point (4-1), Eastern Hancock (4-1), Blackhawk Christian (3-0), Hamilton Southeastern (2-1), Hammond (4-0), Harrison (West Lafayette) (5-0), Indianapolis Attucks (1-3), Jennings County (5-0), Marion (5-0), Munster (5-0), New Albany (4-0), New Palestine (4-0), North Central (Indianapolis) (5-2), North Daviess (5-0), Norwell (4-1), South Bend Washington (6-0), South Spencer (5-0), Southport (3-2), Tipton (5-0), Valparaiso (2-1), Westfield (3-1), Yorktown (4-0).