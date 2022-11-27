Northrop is now the area's highest-ranked girls basketball team, moving up three spots to No. 6 in the Week 4 IBCA girls poll released Sunday. The Bruins (4-0) are still undefeated.
Carroll (5-0) also moved up three spots, rising to No. 8. The Bruins and Chargers are set to face off Wednesday.
Homestead (6-2) dropped four spots to No. 11. The Spartans were beaten by Huntington North last Tuesday when the Vikings hit a half-court buzzer in overtime. It was the second straight loss for Homestead, which was beaten by defending Class 4A champion Noblesville the previous Saturday.
Columbia City (6-1), Snider (5-3), Huntington North (3-1), Norwell (7-1) and Warsaw (4-2) all received votes.
South Bend Washington (7-0) remains the state's top team, garnering 19 first-place votes.
The full poll is listed below.
IBCA girls' basketball poll -- Week 4 (Nov. 27)
Rk School Points Record FPV
1 South Bend Washington 398 7-0 19
2 Zionsville 366 8-0 1
3 Hamilton Southeastern 358 8-0
4 Bedford North Lawrence 308 6-1
5 Noblesville 305 6-1
6 Northrop 283 4-0
7 Fishers 265 6-2
8 Carroll 254 5-0
9 Lake Central 231 4-1
10 Indian Creek 205 7-0
11 Homestead 160 6-2
12 Corydon Central 150 9-0
13 Mishawaka Marian 129 6-1
14 Twin Lakes 128 8-0
15 Ben Davis 107 5-2
16 Northridge 81 6-2
17 Lawrence Central 79 3-2
18 Westfield 50 4-2
19 Warren Central 47 5-2
20 Lawrence North 34 5-2
Other schools receiving votes: Andrean (4-0), Blue River Valley (5-0), Caston (7-0), Center Grove (4-3), Columbia City (6-1), Evansville Memorial (4-0), Fairfield (7-1), Forest Park (7-0), Snider (5-3), Franklin Community (4-3), Hamilton Heights (6-1), Huntington North (3-1), Jay County (5-1), Jennings County (5-1), Lanesville (6-1), Mt. Vernon-Fortville (5-2), North Knox (7-0), Norwell (7-1), Penn (4-2), Valparaiso (7-0), Warsaw (4-2), West Lafayette (7-1).