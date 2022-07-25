Marty Johnson, a former East Noble boys basketball coach, is the new IBCA executive director, the organization announced on Monday. Johnson led the Knights from 1985 to 2006, putting together a record of 306-182 with seven sectional titles and two regional championships. He has since coached at Whiteland and served as athletic director at Perry Meridian. He was inducted into the East Noble Athletic Hall of Fame in 2016.
He has also previously served as the president of the IBCA and as associate executive director.
Johnson replaces Steve Witty, who served as executive director for 20 years.