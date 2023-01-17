The Central Noble girls suffered their first defeat of the year on Saturday, a 56-42 loss to Fairfield in the NECC Tournament final, but the Cougars remain the No. 1-ranked team in Class 2A in this week's ICGSA poll.
Four local teams are ranked in 4A: No. 5 Northrop (17-1), which had wins over South Side, Bellmont and North Side last week; No. 8 Columbia City (17-2), which beat Wawasee and tightened its grip atop the NE8 with a win over Huntington North; No. 11 Homestead (14-4), which lost to Snider in overtime on Friday and George Roger Clark (Kentucky) on Monday; and No. 15 Snider (14-4). South Bend Washington (19-0) remains No. 1 in the state's largest classification.
Norwell (16-3), the fifth-ranked team in Class 3A, picked up two wins at Bishop Dwenger and Bellmont last week. Bellmont is ranked 11th after suffering two losses last week.
Twin Lakes (20-0) is the top-ranked team in 3A, and Tri (18-0) is No. 1 in Class A.
The full poll is listed below:
CLASS 4A
1. South Bend Washington (19-0)
2. Noblesville (18-3)
3. Zionsville (18-1)
4. Fishers (16-2)
5. Fort Wayne Northrop (17-1)
6. Hamilton Southeastern (17-2)
7. Bedford North Lawrence (18-3)
8. Columbia City (17-2)
9. Warren Central (13-4)
10. Valparaiso (19-1)
11. Homestead (14-4)
11. Lawrence Central (15-5)
13. Center Grove (16-4)
14. Lake Central (16-5)
15. Fort Wayne Snider (14-4)
16. Northridge (17-4)
16. Mooresville (14-6)
CLASS 3A
1. Twin Lakes (20-0)
2. Jay County (18-1)
3. Evansville Memorial (18-1)
4. Indian Creek (19-1)
5. Norwell (16-3)
6. Corydon Central (18-2)
7. Fairfield (18-2)
8. Mishawaka Marian (16-5)
9. Northwestern (13-3)
9. West Lafayette (14-5)
11. Bellmont (14-4)
12. Danville (17-3)
13. Scottsburg (16-3)
14. Hamilton Heights (15-3)
CLASS 2A
1. Central Noble (19-1)
2. North Knox (19-1)
3. Blackford (17-1)
4. Forest Park (16-3)
5. Pioneer (16-2)
6. Andrean (16-3)
7. Lafayette Central Catholic (13-6)
7. Eastern Hancock (16-3)
9. Linton-Stockton (15-3)
9. Carroll (Flora) (17-3)
11. Lapel (14-5)
12. Eastbrook (12-4)
13. Brownstown Central (14-6)
13. University (14-4)
15. Triton Central (14-4)
15. Seeger (16-3)
CLASS 1A
1. Tri (18-0)
2. Lanesville (20-2)
3. Caston (19-0)
4. Trinity Lutheran (15-5)
5. Northeast Dubois (14-4)
5. Washington Twp. (15-5)
7. Blue River (14-5)
8. Bethany Christian (17-2)
9. Kouts (12-6)
10. Morgan Twp. (11-6)
10. Tri-Twp. (14-4)
12. Borden (13-5)
13. Clinton Central (15-4)
14. Vincennes Rivet (9-9)
15. Tecumseh (6-12)
15. DeMotte Christian (15-4)