The Central Noble girls suffered their first defeat of the year on Saturday, a 56-42 loss to Fairfield in the NECC Tournament final, but the Cougars remain the No. 1-ranked team in Class 2A in this week's ICGSA poll. 

Four local teams are ranked in 4A: No. 5 Northrop (17-1), which had wins over South Side, Bellmont and North Side last week; No. 8 Columbia City (17-2), which beat Wawasee and tightened its grip atop the NE8 with a win over Huntington North; No. 11 Homestead (14-4), which lost to Snider in overtime on Friday and George Roger Clark (Kentucky) on Monday; and No. 15 Snider (14-4). South Bend Washington (19-0) remains No. 1 in the state's largest classification. 

Norwell (16-3), the fifth-ranked team in Class 3A, picked up two wins at Bishop Dwenger and Bellmont last week. Bellmont is ranked 11th after suffering two losses last week.

Twin Lakes (20-0) is the top-ranked team in 3A, and Tri (18-0) is No. 1 in Class A. 

The full poll is listed below:

CLASS 4A

1. South Bend Washington (19-0)

2. Noblesville (18-3)

3. Zionsville (18-1)

4. Fishers (16-2)

5. Fort Wayne Northrop (17-1)

6. Hamilton Southeastern (17-2)

7. Bedford North Lawrence (18-3)

8. Columbia City (17-2)

9. Warren Central (13-4)

10. Valparaiso (19-1)

11. Homestead (14-4)

11. Lawrence Central (15-5)

13. Center Grove (16-4)

14. Lake Central (16-5)

15. Fort Wayne Snider (14-4)

16. Northridge (17-4)

16. Mooresville (14-6)

CLASS 3A

1. Twin Lakes (20-0)

2. Jay County (18-1)

3. Evansville Memorial (18-1)

4. Indian Creek (19-1)

5. Norwell (16-3)

6. Corydon Central (18-2)

7. Fairfield (18-2)

8. Mishawaka Marian (16-5)

9. Northwestern (13-3)

9. West Lafayette (14-5)

11. Bellmont (14-4)

12. Danville (17-3)

13. Scottsburg (16-3)

14. Hamilton Heights (15-3)

CLASS 2A

1. Central Noble (19-1)

2. North Knox (19-1)

3. Blackford (17-1)

4. Forest Park (16-3)

5. Pioneer (16-2)

6. Andrean (16-3)

7. Lafayette Central Catholic (13-6)

7. Eastern Hancock (16-3)

9. Linton-Stockton (15-3)

9. Carroll (Flora) (17-3)

11. Lapel (14-5)

12. Eastbrook (12-4)

13. Brownstown Central (14-6)

13. University (14-4)

15. Triton Central (14-4)

15. Seeger (16-3)

CLASS 1A

1. Tri (18-0)

2. Lanesville (20-2)

3. Caston (19-0)

4. Trinity Lutheran (15-5)

5. Northeast Dubois (14-4)

5. Washington Twp. (15-5)

7. Blue River (14-5)

8. Bethany Christian (17-2)

9. Kouts (12-6)

10. Morgan Twp. (11-6)

10. Tri-Twp. (14-4)

12. Borden (13-5)

13. Clinton Central (15-4)

14. Vincennes Rivet (9-9)

15. Tecumseh (6-12)

15. DeMotte Christian (15-4)

