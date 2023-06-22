The IHSAA Executive Committee approved two changes to school classification procedures at its final meeting of the school year on Thursday.
Starting with the next two-year reclassification cycle that takes effect with the 2024-25 school year, the IHSAA will assign the largest 20% of schools to Class 4A in four-class sports, 25% of schools to both Class 3A and 2A and the smallest 30% of schools to Class A. Previously, schools were evenly distributed between the classes in four-class sports.
The newly-approved rule amended a proposal from the Indiana Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association that would have used fixed enrollment figures for each of the four classes.
The divisions for four-class sports will be based on the IHSAA's membership total, not just the schools participating in a given sport, which should allow schools to have similar sectional alignments across sports.
“The Board of Directors recognized the concerns brought to us by the IIAAA which were the enrollment gap in Class 4A and the smaller schools that were being moved up to a larger class without a significant enrollment change due to new member schools joining the Association,” IHSAA Commissioner Paul Neidig was quoted as saying in a press release announcing the changes. “This change also addresses a desire for schools to be in the same class in baseball, basketball, softball, and volleyball but it also give us an opportunity to adjust those percentages in the future if necessary.”
The Tournament Success Factor was also adjusted. Starting in 2024-25, a team's state tournament performance and points over the previous two-year span will be evaluated annually. Currently, success factor is only applied during bi-annual reclassifications.