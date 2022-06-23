The IHSAA executive committee voted Thursday to alter the basketball state tournament format. Regional championships, which have featured semifinal and final games on the same Saturday since 2002, will now be just one game. Semistate championships, which had featured just one game, will now be a semifinal and final.
In addition to the format change, the IHSAA has added an addition blind draw after the regional round. The new semistate pairings will be announced the day after the regional championships.
The changes will affect both the boys and girls tournaments and will take effect starting with the 2022-23 season.