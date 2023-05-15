The IHSAA has released the girls tennis state tournament draw ahead of this week's sectional tournaments, which will run from Wednesday through Saturday. Homestead, which reached the semistate championship last year, will play Wayne in the first round of its home sectional, and fellow defending regional champ Warsaw will open against Wawasee in the Warsaw Sectional.
Carroll, which is the top-ranked team in District 2, will host its own sectional and play the winner of Churubusco and Snider. Concordia, ranked fourth in the district, will host its own sectional and open against New Haven. NE8 champion Norwell will play the winner of South Adams vs. Huntington North at its home sectional.
Sectional schedules will be released by host schools.
The full sectional pairings for local teams are listed below:
33. Carroll (6 teams)
M1: Churubusco vs. Snider.
M2: Leo vs. Blackhawk Christian.
M3: Carroll vs. M1 winner.
M4: Northrop vs. M2 winner.
Championship: M3 winner vs. M4 winner.
34. Concordia (5 teams)
M1: Concordia vs. New Haven.
M2: Bishop Dwenger vs. South Side.
M3: North Side vs. M1 winner.
Championship: M2 winner vs. M3 winner.
35. Homestead (4 teams)
M1: Canterbury vs. Bishop Luers.
M2: Homestead vs. Wayne.
Championship: M1 winner vs. M2 winner.
36. Norwell (6 teams)
M1: South Adams vs. Huntington North.
M2: Bellmont vs. Bluffton.
M3: Norwell vs. M1 winner.
M4: Adams Central vs. M2 winner.
Championship: M3 winner vs. M4 winner.
45. Angola (5 teams)
M1: Prairie Heights vs. Fremont.
M2: Angola vs. DeKalb.
M3: Lakewood Park Christian vs. M1 winner.
Championship: M2 winner vs. M3 winner.
46. West Noble (5 teams)
M1: Lakeland vs. West Noble.
M2: Westview vs. Central Noble.
M3: East Noble vs. M1 winner.
Championship: M2 winner vs. M3 winner.
52. Warsaw Community (5 teams)
M1: Tippecanoe Valley vs. Whitko.
M2: Warsaw Community vs. Wawasee.
M3: Columbia City vs. M1 winner.
Championship: M2 winner vs. M3 winner.