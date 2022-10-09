The IHSAA released first-round pairings for the state football tournament on Sunday. The Class A through 4A tournaments will start on Oct. 21, while the 5A and 6A postseason games will begin on Oct. 28.
Class A No. 2 Adams Central (8-0), the state runner-up in 2021, will open its postseason at Southwood (6-2), which is on a six-game win streak. Jets rival No. 8 South Adams (6-2) plays host to Fremont (2-6) in the first round, and if both ACAC teams win they will meet in the Sectional 44 semifinals. Adams Central beat South Adams 49-20 during their regular-season meeting in September.
In loaded Sectional 2, Class 6A No. 6 Carroll (8-0) will open at No. 10 Penn (6-2). The winner will move on to the final to face the winner of Elkhart (7-1) at Warsaw (6-2). In Sectional 3, Northrop (1-7) plays host to No. 9 Fishers (5-3) and Homestead (4-4) will travel to No. 4 Hamilton Southeastern (8-0).
Class 5A No. 1 Snider (7-1) will have a rematch at No. 8 Bishop Dwenger (5-3) in the first round of Sectional 12 after beating the Saints 28-0 on Friday. No. 7 North Side (6-2) will play host to Anderson (3-5) in the sectional's other first-round match. If Snider and North Side both win their first-round games, the sectional final would be a rematch of this year's season opener, which Snider won 20-18.
Columbia City (7-1), which remains undefeated in the NE8, will play its first game in Class 4A Sectional 19 at Wayne (2-6). In the other half of the sectional bracket, NECC Big School Division winner Angola (6-2) will play host to East Noble (3-5).
Class 3A No. 4 Norwell (8-0) will play at Heritage (5-3) in the first round of Sectional 27.
Class 2A No. 8 Bishop Luers (4-4) will play host to Prairie Heights (2-6) in the first round of Sectional 35, and Eastside (6-2), which reached the semistate round last year, will open at Wabash (2-6).
Here is the full schedule for local sectional tournaments.
Class 6A (32 schools)
Dates: Oct. 28, Nov. 4
Sectional 2 (4 teams)
Semifinals
G1: Carroll at Penn
G2: Elkhart at Warsaw
Championship: G1 winner vs. G2 winner
Sectional 3 (4 teams)
Semifinals
G1: Fishers at Northrop
G2: Homestead at Hamilton Southeastern
Championship: G1 winner vs. G2 winner
Class 5A (32 schools)
Dates: Oct. 28; Nov. 4
Sectional 12 (4 teams)
Semifinals
G1: Anderson at North Side
G2: Snider at Bishop Dwenger
Championship: G1 winner vs. G2 winner
Class 4A (63 Schools)
Dates: Oct. 21, 28; Nov. 4
Sectional 18 (8 teams)
First Round
G1: Wawasee at Logansport
G2: Northridge at South Bend Riley
G3: NorthWood at South Bend Washington
G4: South Bend St. Joseph at Plymouth
Semifinals
G5: G1 winner vs. G2 winner
G6: G3 winner vs. G4 winner
Championship: G5 winner vs. G6 winner
Sectional 19 (8 teams)
First Round
G1: East Noble at Angola
G2: South Side at Leo
G3: New Haven at DeKalb
G4: Columbia City at Wayne
Semifinals
G5: G1 winner vs. G2 winner
G6: G3 winner vs. G4 winner
Championship: G5 winner vs. G6 winner
Sectional 20 (8 teams)
First Round
G1: Mississinewa at Marion
G2: Huntington North at Muncie Central
G3: Kokomo at Frankfort
G4: Western at Jay County
Semifinals
G5: G1 winner vs. G2 winner
G6: G3 winner vs. G4 winner
Championship: G5 winner vs. G6 winner
Class 3A (64 Schools)
Dates: Oct. 21, 28; Nov. 4
Sectional 27 (8 teams)
First Round
G1: Norwell at Heritage
G2: Concordia at Woodlan
G3: Yorktown at Delta
G4: Bellmont at Garrett
Semifinals
G5: G1 winner vs. G2 winner
G6: G3 winner vs. G4 winner
Championship: G5 winner vs. G6 winner
Class 2A (62 Schools)
Dates: Oct. 21, 28; Nov. 4
Sectional 35 (8 teams)
First Round
G1: Prairie Heights at Bishop Luers
G2: Churubusco at Central Noble
G3: Eastside at Wabash
G4: Manchester at Whitko
Semifinals
G5: G1 winner vs. G2 winner
G6: G3 winner vs. G4 winner
Championship: G5 winner vs. G6 winner
Sectional 36 (8 teams)
First Round
G1: Eastbrook at Frankton
G2: Elwood Community at Alexandria Monroe
G3: Bluffton at Blackford
G4: Tipton at Eastern (Greentown)
Semifinals
G5: G1 winner vs. G2 winner
G6: G3 winner vs. G4 winner
Championship: G5 winner vs. G6 winner
Class A (60 Schools)
Dates: Oct. 21, 28; Nov. 4
Sectional 44 (8 teams)
First Round
G1: Fremont at South Adams
G2: Adams Central at Southwood
G3: North Miami at Madison-Grant
G4: Northfield at Southern Wells
Semifinals
G5: G1 winner vs. G2 winner
G6: G3 winner vs. G4 winner
Championship: G5 winner vs. G6 winner