The Indiana Boys All-Stars have swept the Kentucky All-Stars once again, beating their southern counterparts 104-77 in Owensboro, Kentucky, on Friday and 101-81 at Southport on Saturday.
That makes it seven wins in a row for the Hoosier boys and 44 victories in 52 games since 1996. Indiana leads the all-time series, which dates back to 1940, 102-44.
CJ Gunn, who is headed to Indiana University, led the Indiana All-Stars with 21 points and was declared the Indiana MVP on Saturday night. Indiana led 50-35 at halftime and cruised through the second half, at one point leading 93-63.
Northrop's Jalen Jackson had six points, seven assists, four rebounds and three steals in the second game of the series. He was the only local participant in the game; Homestead's Fletcher Loyer declined an invitation to participate and Connor Essegian of Central Noble, who hurt his ankle in a game against the Indiana Junior All-Stars earlier in the week, attended the game in a boot.
Essegian was named the boys Wooden/MCL award winner for outstanding citizenship.
The Indiana Girls All-Stars, who had beaten Kentucky 67-66 on a late game-winner by Alyssa Crockett on Friday, split the series after losing Game 2 101-76.
Homestead's Ayanna Patterson, the 2022 Indiana Miss Basketball winner, was honored alongside Mr. Basketball Braden Smith of Westfield but missed her second game after injuring her elbow at UConn practice earlier in the week.
South Side's Olivia Smith, who scored four points in the first game of the series on Friday, scored five points for Indiana on Saturday.