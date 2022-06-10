The Indiana Girls All-Stars beat their Kentucky counterparts 67-66 on Friday in Owensboro, Kentucky, after Alyssa Crockett of Westfield, who is headed to Michigan, hit the game-winner with 2.2 seconds to play.
Tanyuel Welch of North Central led Indiana with 13 points. South Side's Olivia Smith scored four points and made an assist.
Indiana Miss Basketball winner Ayanna Patterson of Homestead did not play in the game. Her coach Rod Parker, who was serving as the Indiana head coach, told the IndyStar that she was injured at a UConn practice on Wednesday, although she did travel to watch the game in person.
South Bend Washington's Mila Reynolds also did not play after leaving the All-Star team on Thursday. On Friday she tweeted that she was experiencing concussion-like symptoms after hitting her head on a table while trying to keep a ball in-bounds during Wednesday's Junior-Senior All-Stars game at Mt. Vernon.