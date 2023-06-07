The Indiana Junior Girls All-Star team hit 18 of 39 3-point attempts to beat their senior counterparts 102-75 Wednesday at Cathedral in Indianapolis.
Snider's Jordyn Poole was the second-leading scorer for the Junior All-Stars, shooting 6 of 14 from the floor to finish with 15 points as well as four rebounds, five assists and three steals. Another Snider junior, Johnea Donahue, scored 13 points with three rebounds, two assists and two steals. Norwell junior Kennedy Fuelling had eight points and two rebounds.
The Juniors trailed 20-19 at the end of the first quarter but outscored the seniors 29-13 in the second quarter to built a sizable lead. While the Juniors shot 46.2% from 3, the Seniors shot just 5 of 25 (20%). The Juniors also outscored the seniors 39-14 on turnovers, 29-15 on of fast breaks and 41-22 off the bench.
Zionsville's Laila Hull was the Seniors' top scorer with 17 points and Alli Harness of Carroll (Flora) was the top Junior with 19.