The Indiana-Kentucky All-Star games are scheduled to return to Gainbridge Fieldhouse on June 10, 2023, the IBCA announced on Monday. The all-star series was not played in 2020 due to the COVID pandemic, and the event was held Southport Fieldhouse in 2021 and 2022 while Gainbridge was undergoing renovations.
The all-star event will start with "futures" games featuring outstanding freshman, sophomore and junior players from Indiana in a North vs. South format, with 12 players on each team. The Futures Girls game will start the action at noon on June 10, followed by Futures Boys at 2 p.m. Senior Girls Indiana All-Stars vs. Kentucky will start at 5 p.m., followed by Indiana vs. Kentucky All-Star Boys at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets for all-star events will be available starting in February.