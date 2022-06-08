The Indiana Senior All-Star Girls narrowly defeated the Junior All-Stars team, 89-86, at Mt. Vernon in Fortville on Wednesday. The Juniors took a 31-21 lead by the end of the first quarter, but the Seniors closed the gap in each of the following three quarters.
South Side's Olivia Smith had two assists and two steals for the seniors and Garrett's Bailey Kelham had two rebounds and an assist for the Juniors.
Junior Asia Donald of Hobart led all players with 20 points and Alyssa Crockett of Westfield led the Seniors with 14 points and four assists.