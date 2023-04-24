John Bodey was approved as the next Garrett girls basketball head coach on Monday. Bodey stepped down as the Central Noble boys coach after seven years at the end of this most recent season, but he previously coached the Garrett boys for seven seasons. Bodey has won three sectional titles as a coach, one with the Railroaders in 2009 and two with the Cougars, including a trip to the Class 2A state title game in 2022 with now-Wisconsin guard Connor Essegian leading the way.
The Cougars went 18-7 under Bodey in 2022-23. He replaces Bob Lapadot, who led the Railroader girls to a 14-12 record and a sectional title this winter. Garrett went 27-2 and won a regional championship the year before.