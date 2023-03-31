Two local players, North Side's Brauntae Johnson and Wayne's Jevon Lewis Jr., have been named to the Indiana Junior All-Stars team as members of the blue group. They will join the All-Stars core group to play the Indiana Senior All-Stars on June 7.
The full junior all-star teams and current all-star schedule are listed below:
2023 IndyStar Indiana Boys Junior All-Stars
BOYS CORE GROUP (playing on June 4 and June 7)
Name, Ht., Pos., PPG, High School, College Choice
Jack Benter, 6-5, G, 28.7, Brownstown Central, Purdue
Flory Bidunga, 6-10, F, 20.2, Kokomo, undecided
Kanon Catchings, 6-8, F, 17.5, Brownsburg, Purdue
Micah Davis, 6-2, G, 17.3, Franklin Community, undecided
Tyler Parrish, 6-3, G, 20.7, Chesterton, undecided
K.J. Windham, 6-3, G, 8.6, Ben Davis, undecided
BOYS RED GROUP (playing on June 4 vs. Kentucky Juniors)
Name, Ht., Pos., PPG, High School, College Choice
Sabien Cain, 6-3, G, 20.4, University, undecided
Camron Casky, 6-4, G, 13.8, Pike, undecided
Josiah Dunham, 6-1, G, 24.6, Evansville Christian, undecided
Taray Howell, 5-8, G, 23.2, Evansville Bosse, undecided
Ron Rutland III, 6-2, G, 18.0, Indianapolis Attucks, undecided
Justin Sims, 6-6, F, 16.5, Chesterton, undecided
BOYS BLUE GROUP (playing on June 7 vs. Indiana Seniors)
Name, Ht., Pos., PPG, High School, College Choice
Isaac Andrews, 6-1, G, 18.1, Wapahani, undecided
Trey Buchanan, 6-0, G, 14.3, Westfield, undecided
Aaron Fine, 6-3, G, 13.8, Noblesville, undecided
Brauntae Johnson, 6-4, G, 20.8, Fort Wayne North, undecided
Jaelyn Johnson, 6-7, F, 10.7, Portage, undecided
Jevon Lewis Jr., 5-10, G, 16.6, Fort Wayne Wayne, undecided
Head coach: Aaron Wolfe, NorthWood
Assistant coach: J.B. Neill, Bloomfield
* * *
2023 IndyStar Indiana All-Star key dates
Sunday, June 4 — Indiana Juniors vs. Kentucky Juniors at Jeffersonville — girls, 2:00 p.m.; boys, to follow; admission, $10 per person at the door (adults, school-aged students; pre-school children are free).
Wednesday, June 7 — Junior-Senior All-Star game, location TBA — girls, 6:00 p.m.; boys, to follow; admission, $10 per person at the door (adults, school-aged students; pre-school children are free).
Friday, June 9 — Indiana at Owensboro Sportscenter — girls, 5:30 p.m. CDT (6:30 p.m. EDT); boys, to follow, about 7:30 p.m. CDT (8:30 p.m. EDT). Ticket information, TBA.
Saturday, June 10 — Futures Games and Indiana vs. Kentucky at Gainbridge Fieldhouse — Futures Games, girls, noon; boys, 2:00 p.m.; Senior girls, 5:00 p.m.; Senior boys, to follow (about 7:30 p.m.). Tickets go on sale on April 15.