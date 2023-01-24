Molly Baker made a layup with about 20 seconds to go and Columbia City hit two late free throws to secure a 73-69 win at Northrop on Tuesday in a matchup between the two highest-ranked teams in the area.
"It feels wonderful, absolutely wonderful," said Columbia City coach Amy Shearer, whose Eagles are ranked No. 9 in the all-class IBCA poll and No. 8 in Class 4A. "Northrop has a wonderful basketball team with a lot of speed, a lot of length. They've got a lot of kids who can score.
"We'll definitely take the win here. We made some mistakes, turned the ball over a little too much. But when it came down to it, the kids found a way to persevere."
After a closely-contested first quarter, the Eagles (19-2) hit four 3-pointers in the second and led 43-34 at halftime. The scoring began to slow down in the third quarter. The Bruins (18-3), who are No. 5 in the IBCA poll and the Class 4A No. 7, trailed 54-47 heading into the fourth quarter. A basket by Northrop freshman Khala Williams-Thomas, followed by six straight points by senior Saniya Jackson cut Columbia City's lead to 59-57. Soon afterward, Nevaeh Jackson sank a 3-pointer to tie the game at 63.
"We talk about that with good teams, there are going to be runs," Shearer said. "We're going to have to punch back, you can't just collapse. You have to be disciplined enough and tough enough to not get emotionally distraught with that. You have to make good decisions with the basketball."
The game was tied at 69 with 51.3 seconds to play, and the Eagles elected to hold on to the ball in the hopes of taking the final shot. Columbia City sophomore guard Addison Baxter drove into the lane and found Baker waiting under the basket for an assist.
"We were just going to try and get the final shot off, and our guards did a great job of that and were sharing the ball really well," said Baker, a junior forward. "It was exciting (to score), for sure, but all credit goes to Addi for making the pass."
Nevaeh Jackson had a chance at a tying shot, but missed. Baxter got the rebound and was fouled, and she hit two foul shots to ice the game. Baxter finished with a game-high 21 points, Kyndra Sheets had 18 and Baker finished with 16.
Saniya Jackson led the Bruins with 17 points, but was whistled for her fifth foul with 1:35 left to play. Nevaeh Jackson scored 16, Brooklyn McLemore had 15 and Swynn Jackson scored 11.
The Eagles shot 53% for the game, and Northrop 44%. That sharp-shooting, including 8 of 15 shooting on 3-pointers, was enough to make up for Northrop's advantage in the rebounding battle (26 to 18) and in turnover margin (23 to 17).
Both teams will be playing for a conference title on Friday: New Haven (2-17, 0-6 NE8) is now the only team standing in between the Eagles and a 7-0 conference record. Northrop (8-0 SAC) will battle Class 4A No. 9 Homestead (16-4) for a chance at an outright SAC title. If Northrop loses and Snider wins, the Bruins, Panthers and Spartans will all be 8-1 in conference and will share the title.
Columbia City and Homestead will then meet in the first round of the Huntington North Sectional on Tuesday.
SOUTH ADAMS 55, CHURUBUSCO 24: At South Adams, the Starfires (12-10) outscored the Eagles (5-16) 17-0 in the first quarter and led 40-10 at halftime. Senior Peyton Pries scored nine points to join the 1,000-point club. She is the fourth girl in school history to hit the milestone, joining Lexi Dellinger (2018, who finished with 1,215 points), Athena Sherwood (1990, 1,124) and Amy Myers (1999, 1,030). Junior Macy Pries scored a team-high 18 points.
WARSAW 58, ELKHART 55: At Warsaw, the Tigers (17-5) got 20 points from Joslyn Bricker and 14 from Brooke Winchester to hold off the Lions despite shooting 18 of 51 as a team. Winchester also had 10 rebounds for a double-double. The Tigers have already wrapped up a 7-0 record in their conference schedule and are set to play host to Concordia in the first round of sectionals Tuesday.
Boys
BISHOP DWENGER 64, BLACKHAWK CHRISTIAN 61: At Blackhawk Christian, the Saints (4-10) became the first SAC team to get a win over independent Blackhawk Christian, the second-ranked team in Class 2A. The Saints outscored the Braves (15-2) 17-8 in the third quarter, and that was enough to get the victory even though Braves outscored them 25-21 in the fourth. Sam Campbell led the Saints with 17 points, and Gage Sefton and Josh Furst each had 16 for Blackhawk Christian.
CONCORDIA 61, CENTRAL NOBLE 54: At Concordia, the Cadets (9-4) won their third in a row as Cole Hayworth scored 19 points and David Speckhard had 11. Isaiah Gard scored 15 for the Cougars (10-5).
NORWELL 83, BISHOP LUERS 64: At Bishop Luers, the Norwell Knights (14-2) won their seventh game in a row and Luke McBride had 24 points and 10 rebounds to pass Will Geiger for the second-most points in program history; he now stands at 1,696. Jake Parker added 17 points for Norwell, Lleyton Bailey had 12 and Cohen Bailey 10, while Luke Graft had 10 rebounds. Cadell Wallace led Bishop Luers (5-11) with 23 points.
NORTHROP 59, CANTERBURY 57: At Canterbury, the Bruins (4-11) outscored the Cavaliers (3-11) 15-11 in the fourth quarter to come away with the victory. Dalman Alexander led the Bruins with 22 points and eight rebounds, and Jayden Schmenk had 19 points. Devon Lewis led Canterbury with 20 points.