There was little movement for the five local girls basketball teams ranked in the IBCA Top 20 this week.
Northrop (9-1), which had its only game scheduled for last week postponed, remains No. 6. Homestead (10-2), which beat Bishop Luers 69-53 on Friday, is still No. 9. Columbia City (11-1) remains No. 13 after beating Warsaw 68-59 on Tuesday and East Noble 78-19 on Saturday. Warsaw (10-3) followed its loss to Columbia City with a 56-41 win over Wawasee on Saturday and dropped a spot to No. 15. Norwell (11-2) rose one spot to No. 17 after beating Woodlan 62-45 on Tuesday and DeKalb 62-29 on Saturday.
Carroll (8-4), Snider (11-3) and Huntington North (9-2) all continued to receive votes.
South Bend Washington (14-0) remains the state's No. 1 team.
The full poll is listed below:
IBCA girls' basketball poll -- Week 7 (Dec. 18)
Rk School Points Record FPV
1 South Bend Washington 399 14-0 19
2 Zionsville 381 12-0 1
3 Bedford North Lawrence 350 12-1
4 Fishers 337 11-2
5 Hamilton Southeastern 320 11-1
6 Fort Wayne Northrop 290 9-1
7 Lake Central 266 8-1
8 Noblesville 236 9-3
9 Homestead 220 10-2
10 Northridge 194 11-2
11 Indian Creek 191 13-0
12 Twin Lakes 186 13-0
13 Columbia City 173 11-1
14 Mishawaka Marian 99 12-2
15 Warsaw 80 10-3
16 Valparaiso 77 12-0
17 Norwell 70 11-2
18 Corydon Central 61 11-1
19 Warren Central 60 11-3
20 Ben Davis 56 10-4
Other schools receiving votes: Andrean (8-1), Blackford (10-0), Carroll-Fort Wayne (8-4), Center Grove (9-4), Danville (11-2), East Central (10-4), Evansville Memorial (10-0), Fairfield (11-2), Fort Wayne Snider (11-3), Franklin Community (9-3), Huntington North (9-2), Jay County (11-1), Jennings County (9-2), Kankakee Valley (11-2), Lanesville (12-1), Lawrence Central (8-3), Lawrence North (9-5), Linton-Stockton (11-0), North Knox (13-0).