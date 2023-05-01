The IHSAA revealed baseball and softball sectional pairings on Friday night, and defending Class 2A softball champion Eastside could be in line for an NECC face-off.
The Class 2A No. 3 Blazers (16-0), who won an NECC Tournament title last week, drew a bye to the sectional semifinal, which they are hosting later this month. Eastside will face the winner of No. 7 Central Noble (13-2) vs. Prairie Heights (4-9). The area’s other ranked 2A softball team, No. 13 Adams Central (10-2), drew a bye to the Manchester Sectional semifinal, and will face the winner of Bluffton (6-7-1) vs. South Adams (6-5).
The Class 3A draw is highlighted by No. 1 Leo (16-0), which will face off with Bishop Dwenger (5-6) in the first round of the Angola Sectional.
An all-NE8 battle will kick off the Class 4A Columbia City Sectional, where the host Eagles (10-3) will play Huntington North (10-2) in the first round.
All softball sectionals are scheduled to run from May 22-27.
Baseball sectionals will start on May 24 and conclude on May 29. The area’s top-ranked team, Class 4A No. 2 Carroll (15-0), received a bye to the Carroll Sectional semifinal, where the Chargers will face the winner of Northrop (7-5) vs. DeKalb (9-6). In the same sectional, Snider (10-3) will open against North Side (2-13).
Homestead (7-5), which is ranked No. 18 by Prep Baseball Report, will play Columbia City (11-3) in the first round of the Class 4A Huntington North Sectional.
In Class 3A, Bishop Dwenger (8-4) and Leo (6-6) will play in the Garrett Sectional semifinal. Norwell (11-4) will play Mississinewa (9-6) in the first round of the Oak Hill Sectional.
In the Class 2A Blackford Sectional, Adams Central (10-3) will play Blackford (13-5) in the first round, and Bishop Luers (9-5) and Bluffton (10-4) will meet in the sectional semifinal. In the Westview Sectional, Eastside (8-2) will play Prairie Heights (3-8) in the first round.
Reclassification proposal
tabled
The IHSAA Board of Directors decided to table a proposal that would organize four-classification sports (baseball, basketball, softball and volleyball) by fixed enrollments. Currently, the schools are distributed equally between the four classifications. The proposal will be taken up again at the June 22 executive committee meeting.
The board also unanimously approved a change that would reduce the number of schools participating in an emerging sport to qualify for a full state tournament. Now, girls wrestling and boys volleyball will need 100 schools, not 150, to gain fully-sanctioned status.
Area signings
Homestead football players Jackson Christmon with sign with Indiana Wesleyan and teammate Zac Zolman will sign with Trine today. Classmate, Kyron Kaopuiki, is scheduled to sign with Indianapolis basketball on May 10. Another Spartans athlete, Emery Carrico, will sign with Purdue Fort Wayne track and field May 11 at 6 p.m. at Homestead.
Columbia City’s Justice Goree signed with Manchester football and wrestling last week.
SAC track change
The girls SAC track meet at Northrop was moved to 5:45 p.m. Wednesday because of inclement weather. The boys’ SAC meet will be Thursday at North Side starting at 6 p.m.