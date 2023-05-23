NE8 softball champion Huntington North beat host Columbia City 3-2 in the first round of the Class 4A Columbia City Sectional on Monday.
It was the second time the Vikings (24-2) have beaten the Eagles (15-8) this season, as Huntington North won the conference meeting 5-1 in April.
Maddy Ptak hit a solo home run in the fifth to give Huntington North a 3-0 lead. Bethany Haselby's two-RBI single in the bottom of the sixth pulled the Eagles within a run, but the two-time defending sectional champions were not able to tie up the game from there.
In the first game of the day at Columbia City, Homestead (17-8) beat South Side (2-13-1) 14-1 in five innings. The Spartans advance to face Wayne (4-15-1) in the sectional semifinals Tuesday, and Huntington North will face New Haven (6-18).
Class 4A
Penn Sectional
Elkhart 17, Warsaw 5: The Lions (6-17) poured on six runs in the third inning and exploded for nine in the top of the seventh to end Warsaw's season. Lauren Eastwood, Mia Rodriguez and Milana Whitaker each had two hits for the Tigers (2-21).
DeKalb Sectional
DeKalb 14, Snider 4 (6 innings): The Barons (9-19) overcame a 3-0 deficit with a nine-run fourth inning and ended the sectional opener early with a six-run sixth inning. Rylee Moore and Lillie Cserep each scored three times for DeKalb, and Cserep and Kayla Leins each hit doubles while Summer Haverstock hit a triple. Haverstock also earned the win, allowing one run on three hits in 3 2/3 innings in the circle, striking out five. Snider ends the season with an 8-12 record while DeKalb moves on to face North Side (1-16) in the sectional semifinals Tuesday.
Class 3A
NorthWood Sectional
Fairfield 7, Wawasee 5: Haylee Allen struck out five and hit a triple and two RBIs, but the Warriors lost and finished the season with a record of 12-13.
East Noble 12, West Noble 2: The Chargers (6-14) led 2-1 going into the fifth inning but the Knights (17-9) exploded for 11 runs in the fifth and six innings. The Knights advance to play NorthWood in the sectional semifinal on Wednesday.
Angola Sectional
Leo 9, Bishop Dwenger 0: The Class 3A No. 1 Lions (22-1) opened the state tournament by scoring four runs in the top of the first, and never looked back. The Saints (11-16) finish the season with just three shut out losses – two of which came against Leo. The Lions advance to play Woodlan on Wednesday.
Bellmont Sectional
Norwell 6, Oak Hill 4 (8 innings): After falling behind 4-1, the Knights (14-10) scored a run each in the fifth, sixth and seventh innings to force extras, and then scored two more runs in the top of the eighth. Norwell's Delaney Connett had three hits, two RBI and a run scored, and Reese Frauhiger, Kaydance Clark and Teagan Lesley each hit doubles. Norwell will play Maconaquah in the semifinal on Tuesday.
Class 2A
Eastside Sectional
Central Noble 6, Prairie Heights 4: The Cougars (17-11) scored four runs in the bottom of the first and remained ahead for the rest of the sectional opener. The Cougars will get a rematch against Eastside in the sectional semifinal on Tuesday.
Manchester Sectional
South Adams 10, Bluffton 3: The Starfires (17-9) scored eight runs in the first three innings to beat Bluffton (7-16-1) for the second time this season. South Adams will face Adams Central in the sectional semifinal on Tuesday.
Manchester 5, Whitko 2: The Wildcats (2-15) outhit Manchester 3-1 but fell in the first round of the sectional tournament.
Class A
Daleville Sectional
Wes-Del 13, Southern Wells 1: The Raiders end the season with a 5-10 record.