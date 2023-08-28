Bellmont and Blackhawk Christian, the two Fort Wayne-area volleyball teams that played in state championship matches in 2022, met on Monday and Bellmont won 3-0 at Decatur.
Bellmont improved to 11-0 after the 25-13, 25-17, 25-17 victory, while Blackhawk Christian fell to 7-1.
Delaney Lawson led Bellmont with 14 kills and MaryKate Scheumann had 13. Jackie Sutter had three aces, Sami Christen had 21 digs and Hailey Cole had 34 assists.
Bellmont will travel to Heritage on Tuesday.
CARROLL 3, COLUMBIA CITY 0: At Carroll, the Chargers (8-1) beat the Eagles (7-3) 25-9, 25-11, 25-20. Bailey Sinish led Carroll with 19 kills, Olivia Gisslen had 37 assists, Brenna Ginder had 14 digs and Lola Sasse had three blocks.
Boys Soccer
BISHOP LUERS 3, CANTERBURY 1: At Canterbury, Gio Tejeda, Leonel Gutierrez and Brandon Munoz each scored for the Knights (3-1-1) against Canterbury (0-3-1). Angel Rojas had two assists for Bishop Luers and Adrian Camarena had six saves. The Knights kick off the SAC slate at home against Wayne on Tuesday.
Boys Tennis
HOMESTEAD 3, GOSHEN 2: At Homestead, the No. 4 Spartans won the top singles and doubles positions to beat No. 22 Goshen and improve to 5-1. Homestead senior Stephen Meier beat Goshen's Pi Wellington 6-2, 6-1, at No. 1 singles, and Spartans sophomore Ben Garrean beat Isaac Staley 6-1, 7-5, at No. 2 singles. The Homestead No. 1 doubles team of Alex Graber and Eric Ji beat Kyran Miller and Myles McLaughlin 6-1, 6-1. Homestead's No. 3 singles player, Will Miller, lost to Eli Stickel 6-3, 6-2, and the No. 2 doubles team of Matthew Otten and Devesh Vamadevan lost to Tyler Scott and Moses Kratzer, 6-3, 6-3.
Girls Golf
NORTHRIDGE 156, CARROLL 168: At Middlebury, the Chargers (7-1) suffered their first loss of the season. Taylor Larkins led Carroll with a score of 35 at Meadow Valley Golf Club, Gabby Frick shot 43 and Marissa GeRue and Maggie Carr each shot 45s.