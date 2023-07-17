All eight of the living Indiana Football Hall of Fame inductees were on hand for the induction ceremony on Monday night. The only posthumous inductee, Johnny Bright, a Central High School star who died in 1983, was represented by his family.
Here are more of the highlights from their introductions, induction speeches and interviews at the ceremony.
Johnny Bright - Central High School, Drake, CFL
His granddaughter Bre Johnson, on her grandfather's reputation as a pioneer: "Today he's being honored as a pioneer of Indiana football. Because of what we all learned in school, we probably associate pioneers with raccoon hats and the Oregon Trail and, worst-case scenario, you got scurvy because you were too cheap to buy oranges. And best case scenario, you get to a territory where you know no one. And that's what I think about with my grandfather when he went to college. In the summer of 1948, he boarded a train with a one-way ticket to Des Moines. He had three suitcases with him, gifted to him by his grandparents. And I love this part, he had a brown paper bag full of his favorite fried pork chops.
"A family friend told him about a small private school in Iowa, where fellow black athletes had found safety and success, not just on the field, but in the classroom. So my grandfather accepted a track scholarship under two conditions: First, he wanted an opportunity to try out for the football team. And secondly, he wanted to major in education."
Dean Doerffler - Northrop and Concordia coach
His son Jason Doerffler, on the Doerffler family's role at numerous Fort Wayne schools: "My grandma Hilda had a very unique perspective, in terms of football. We often joked about her watching more Fort Wayne football games than anyone else in the city. For 10 seasons, Northrop and North Side both had good football teams, and she would have to watch – probably in agony – the North Side team coached by Dale go up against the Northrop team coached by Dean. She apparently would switch sides at halftime and change from red to orange."
Jason Fabini - Bishop Dwenger, Cincinnati, NFL
On being inducted to the Indiana Football Hall of Fame: "It's special, it's a great group of guys going in. I know most of these guys. We all played in the NFL, we represented Northeast Indiana, Fort Wayne, very well for many years. And I'm excited, I'm honored."
His most proud moment: "Winning those back-to-back state championships at Dwenger. It was great, we had a great group of guys. We bonded forever and became lifelong friends. And that's probably my most-proud moment, is that at Dwenger."
On the number of schools represented at Monday's Hall of Fame induction: "I think Northeast Indiana is underrated in the state. A lot of guys go on to play Division I football and go on to play in the NFL. This, tonight, is a showcase of that."