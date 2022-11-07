Columbia City beats Wayne in sectional (copy)

Columbia City’s James Getts (8) celebrates with teammate Josh Arntz after Arntz scored the game-winning touchdown in the Eagles’ 41-36 win over Wayne last month. Both earned all-NE8 honors. 

 Dylan Sinn | The Journal Gazette

The NE8 All-Conference Football Teams were released Monday. Conference champion Columbia City has four first-team honorees on offense while conference runner-up Norwell has five first-team honorees on defense. 

The first-team offense includes DeKalb quarterback Tegan Irk, Norwell running back Luke Graft, Columbia City running back Ethan Sievers, DeKalb tight end Derek Overbay, New Haven wide receiver Mylan Graham, Columbia City wide receiver Stratton Fuller, DeKalb wide receiver Donnie Wiley, Columbia City center Joel Yager, Norwell offensive guard Brody Bolyn, Columbia City offensive guard Jack Maley, Leo offensive tackle Collin Butler and East Noble offensive tackle Zack Leighty. 

The defensive first team is comprised of defensive ends Trey Bodenheimer of Norwell and Brock Schott of Leo, defensive linemen Dylan Velez of Bellmont and Easton Brown of East Noble, inside linebackers Dylan Krehl of East Noble and Aydan Rusu of Norwell, outside linebackers Josh Arntz of Columbia City and Drew Ringger of Norwell, safeties Martin Smith of Columbia City and Jon Colbert of Norwell and corners Cade Shelton of Norwell and Landin Hoeppner of Leo. 

Norwell's Austin DeLeon was named first-team kicker, Bolyn was also named to the first team at punter and East Noble's Tyson Reinbold was a first-team special teams player. 

The full all-conference teams are listed below:

NE8 All-Conference Football 2022-23

Offense

Tegan Irk 12 DeKalb QB 1st

Colton Pieper 12 Columbia City QB 2nd

Lleyton Bailey 12 Norwell QB HM

Luke Graft 12 Norwell RB 1st

Ethan Sievers 12 Columbia City RB 1st

Max Loeffler 12 Leo RB 2nd

Noah Wagner 11 Huntington North RB 2nd

Tyson Reinbold 11 East Noble RB HM

Tre Bates 11 New Haven RB HM

Derek Overbay 12 DeKalb TE 1st

Peyton Shearer 12 Columbia City TE 2nd

Asher Chipchosky 11 Huntington North TE HM

Mylan Graham 11 New Haven WR 1st

Stratton Fuller 10 Columbia City WR 1st

Donnie Wiley 12 DeKalb WR 1st

Kline Neuenschwander 12 Norwell WR 2nd

Logan Schultz Montoya 12 DeKalb WR 2nd

Kamden Zeisloft 11 Leo WR 2nd

Keegin Corbin 11 East Noble WR HM

Joel Yager 11 Columbia City C 1st

Riley Stewart 11 Leo C 2nd

Cole Mendez 11 Bellmont C HM

Brody Bolyn 12 Norwell OG 1st

Jack Maley 12 Columbia City OG 1st

Truman Wirtz 12 Leo OG 2nd

Nate Terry 12 East Noble OG 2nd

Ayden Billiard 11 Norwell OG HM

Mason Knoch 11 New Haven OG HM

Collin Butler 12 Leo OT 1st

Zack Leighty 11 East Noble OT 1st

Kyle Zeddis 12 Norwell OT 2nd

AJ Spencer 12 Columbia City OT 2nd

Wyatt Birch 10 DeKalb OT HM

Devin Krider 12 Columbia City OT HM

Defense

Trey Bodenheimer 11 Norwell DE 1st

Brock Schott 10 Leo DE 1st

Easton Carnahan 12 Columbia City DE 2nd

Dazhon Ware 12 New Haven DE 2nd

Sam Close 12 Huntington North DE HM

Nic Ley 10 DeKalb DE HM

Dylan Velez 11 Bellmont DL 1st

Easton Brown 12 East Noble DL 1st

Riley Tucker 12 Columbia City DL 2nd

Liam Marzolf 12 DeKalb DL 2nd

Guillermo Camarena 12 DeKalb DL HM

Cameron Hyser 12 Columbia City DL HM

Dylan Krehl 10 East Noble ILB 1st

Aydan Rusu 12 Norwell ILB 1st

Alex Holcomb 12 Leo ILB 2nd

Dominic Chacon 12 Columbia City ILB 2nd

Korin Harris 11 New Haven ILB HM

Jason Teusch 10 Huntington North ILB HM

Josh Arntz 12 Columbia City OLB 1st

Drew Ringger 12 Norwell OLB 1st

Ethan Crawford 12 Leo OLB 2nd

Brent Fuller 11 Leo OLB 2nd

Graham Blythe 10 DeKalb OLB HM

Martin Smith 12 Columbia City S 1st

Jon Colbert 12 Norwell S 1st

Logan Hatton 10 East Noble S 2nd

Jay Mares 12 New Haven S 2nd

Cohen Payne 11 Columbia City S HM

Job Hoffman 11 Bellmont S HM

Cade Shelton 11 Norwell C 1st

Landin Hoeppner 10 Leo C 1st

Caden Pettis 11 DeKalb C 2nd

Ian Stahl 11 Columbia City C 2nd

Cristian Hatch 11 Bellmont C HM

AJ Ross 10 DeKalb C HM

Austin DeLeon 11 Norwell K 1st

Landon Urban 11 Columbia City K 2nd

Jake Patton 12 Leo K HM

Brody Bolyn 12 Norwell P 1st

Colton Pieper 12 Columbia City P 2nd

Tegan Irk 12 DeKalb P HM

Tyson Reinbold 11 East Noble SP 1st

James Getts 11 Columbia City SP 2nd