The NE8 All-Conference Football Teams were released Monday. Conference champion Columbia City has four first-team honorees on offense while conference runner-up Norwell has five first-team honorees on defense.
The first-team offense includes DeKalb quarterback Tegan Irk, Norwell running back Luke Graft, Columbia City running back Ethan Sievers, DeKalb tight end Derek Overbay, New Haven wide receiver Mylan Graham, Columbia City wide receiver Stratton Fuller, DeKalb wide receiver Donnie Wiley, Columbia City center Joel Yager, Norwell offensive guard Brody Bolyn, Columbia City offensive guard Jack Maley, Leo offensive tackle Collin Butler and East Noble offensive tackle Zack Leighty.
The defensive first team is comprised of defensive ends Trey Bodenheimer of Norwell and Brock Schott of Leo, defensive linemen Dylan Velez of Bellmont and Easton Brown of East Noble, inside linebackers Dylan Krehl of East Noble and Aydan Rusu of Norwell, outside linebackers Josh Arntz of Columbia City and Drew Ringger of Norwell, safeties Martin Smith of Columbia City and Jon Colbert of Norwell and corners Cade Shelton of Norwell and Landin Hoeppner of Leo.
Norwell's Austin DeLeon was named first-team kicker, Bolyn was also named to the first team at punter and East Noble's Tyson Reinbold was a first-team special teams player.
The full all-conference teams are listed below:
NE8 All-Conference Football 2022-23
Offense
Tegan Irk 12 DeKalb QB 1st
Colton Pieper 12 Columbia City QB 2nd
Lleyton Bailey 12 Norwell QB HM
Luke Graft 12 Norwell RB 1st
Ethan Sievers 12 Columbia City RB 1st
Max Loeffler 12 Leo RB 2nd
Noah Wagner 11 Huntington North RB 2nd
Tyson Reinbold 11 East Noble RB HM
Tre Bates 11 New Haven RB HM
Derek Overbay 12 DeKalb TE 1st
Peyton Shearer 12 Columbia City TE 2nd
Asher Chipchosky 11 Huntington North TE HM
Mylan Graham 11 New Haven WR 1st
Stratton Fuller 10 Columbia City WR 1st
Donnie Wiley 12 DeKalb WR 1st
Kline Neuenschwander 12 Norwell WR 2nd
Logan Schultz Montoya 12 DeKalb WR 2nd
Kamden Zeisloft 11 Leo WR 2nd
Keegin Corbin 11 East Noble WR HM
Joel Yager 11 Columbia City C 1st
Riley Stewart 11 Leo C 2nd
Cole Mendez 11 Bellmont C HM
Brody Bolyn 12 Norwell OG 1st
Jack Maley 12 Columbia City OG 1st
Truman Wirtz 12 Leo OG 2nd
Nate Terry 12 East Noble OG 2nd
Ayden Billiard 11 Norwell OG HM
Mason Knoch 11 New Haven OG HM
Collin Butler 12 Leo OT 1st
Zack Leighty 11 East Noble OT 1st
Kyle Zeddis 12 Norwell OT 2nd
AJ Spencer 12 Columbia City OT 2nd
Wyatt Birch 10 DeKalb OT HM
Devin Krider 12 Columbia City OT HM
Defense
Trey Bodenheimer 11 Norwell DE 1st
Brock Schott 10 Leo DE 1st
Easton Carnahan 12 Columbia City DE 2nd
Dazhon Ware 12 New Haven DE 2nd
Sam Close 12 Huntington North DE HM
Nic Ley 10 DeKalb DE HM
Dylan Velez 11 Bellmont DL 1st
Easton Brown 12 East Noble DL 1st
Riley Tucker 12 Columbia City DL 2nd
Liam Marzolf 12 DeKalb DL 2nd
Guillermo Camarena 12 DeKalb DL HM
Cameron Hyser 12 Columbia City DL HM
Dylan Krehl 10 East Noble ILB 1st
Aydan Rusu 12 Norwell ILB 1st
Alex Holcomb 12 Leo ILB 2nd
Dominic Chacon 12 Columbia City ILB 2nd
Korin Harris 11 New Haven ILB HM
Jason Teusch 10 Huntington North ILB HM
Josh Arntz 12 Columbia City OLB 1st
Drew Ringger 12 Norwell OLB 1st
Ethan Crawford 12 Leo OLB 2nd
Brent Fuller 11 Leo OLB 2nd
Graham Blythe 10 DeKalb OLB HM
Martin Smith 12 Columbia City S 1st
Jon Colbert 12 Norwell S 1st
Logan Hatton 10 East Noble S 2nd
Jay Mares 12 New Haven S 2nd
Cohen Payne 11 Columbia City S HM
Job Hoffman 11 Bellmont S HM
Cade Shelton 11 Norwell C 1st
Landin Hoeppner 10 Leo C 1st
Caden Pettis 11 DeKalb C 2nd
Ian Stahl 11 Columbia City C 2nd
Cristian Hatch 11 Bellmont C HM
AJ Ross 10 DeKalb C HM
Austin DeLeon 11 Norwell K 1st
Landon Urban 11 Columbia City K 2nd
Jake Patton 12 Leo K HM
Brody Bolyn 12 Norwell P 1st
Colton Pieper 12 Columbia City P 2nd
Tegan Irk 12 DeKalb P HM
Tyson Reinbold 11 East Noble SP 1st
James Getts 11 Columbia City SP 2nd