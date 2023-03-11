LOGANSPORT – North Side's season came to an end Saturday in a 68-55 loss to Kokomo in the Class 4A Regional championship game in the Berry Bowl.
The Class 4A No. 5 Wildkats (22-4) built a 19-10 lead in the first quarter and led 32-18 at halftime. Kokomo's lead hovered around 10 points for much of the second half, although North Side (16-10) cut the deficit to five with about two minutes to go in the game. But Kokomo hit 13 of 18 free throw attempts in the fourth quarter, and that was just enough to send the Wildkats through next weekend's semistate championship.
North Side's loss in Logansport ended a trend for Fort Wayne teams competing in the regional round: Class 4A Wayne, 3A Bishop Dwenger and 2A Blackhawk Christian all won their games on Saturday and will advance to semistates.
The Legends made just just 18 of 63 attempts from the field (28.6%) while Kokomo shot 50%. North Side had nine shots swatted down, five by 6-foot-5 junior forward Karson Rogers and four more by 6-foot-10 junior forward Flory Bidunga, who is ranked as the No. 3 recruit in the nation for the Class of 2024 by 24-7 Sports and No. 4 by ESPN.
"I was really proud of how we fought. We shot horribly, we shot 29%, but we only had seven turnovers, so I thought we played pretty well," North Side coach Gary Andrews said. "Bidunga intimidated us on the inside at times, but we got down by 14 and we didn't quit, we got it down to five. That's like our kids – they never quit all year, we had injuries and we kept battling."
Bidunga scored 18 points and had 10 rebounds, but while three Kokomo players played virtually the entire game Bidunga spent more than 12 minutes on the bench with foul trouble. Zavion Bellamy shot 8 of 12 from 2-point range and finished with 22 points and Shayne Spear also scored 18 for the Wildkats.
Rogers also had 10 rebounds for Kokomo, but despite the Wildkats' size advantage North Side barely trailed in the rebounding battle, with 38 boards to Kokomo's 40.
North Side's Brauntae Johnson ended his junior season with a double-double, recording 19 points and 10 rebounds as well as two assists. Junior guard Jaxson Fugate finished with 13 points and eight rebounds and senior guard Eugene Young Jr. scored 10 points and had seven rebounds.
"I thought Jordan King and Bohde Dickerson did a great job on Bidunga, and everyone else did a great job doubling him," Andrews said. "You have to give the other team credit, they had some other guys hit some shots, and we didn't shoot as well as we needed to."
Strong 3-point shooting has been a hallmark of many of North Side's key wins this season, but against Kokomo the Legends were just 4 of 20 from distance.
As was the case with the girls, the IHSAA has altered the format of the boys basketball state tournament so that sectional winner only had to play one game each at a regional site, with the winners of each game being crowned regional champions. The state finals are still held on the same weekend, but the semistate round has been expanded to include morning or early-afternoon semifinal games, followed by a semistate championship on the same evening. The new format also includes a re-drawing of the remaining teams in each semistate. All regional champions will have to tune into IHSAAtv.org at 1 p.m. Sunday to learn their upcoming opponent in next Saturday's semistate round, as well as the host site at which their semistate will be played.