LOGANSPORT – North Side’s season came to an end Saturday in a 68-55 loss to Kokomo in a Class 4A Regional championship game in the Berry Bowl.
The Class 4A No. 5 Wildkats (22-4) – led by 6-foot-10 junior forward Flory Bidunga, who is ranked as the No. 3 recruit in the nation for the class of 2024 by 247 Sports and No. 4 by ESPN – led 19-10 after the first quarter and 32-18 at halftime. North Side (16-10) cut the deficit to five with about two minutes to go in the game, but Kokomo hit 13 of 18 free throws in the fourth quarter to secure the Wildkats’ berth in Saturday’s semistate semifinal in Michigan City against Wayne.
The Legends were just 18 of 63 (28.6%) from the field while Kokomo shot 50%. North Side had nine shots swatted down, five by 6-foot-5 junior forward Karson Rogers and four more by Bidunga.
“I was really proud of how we fought. We shot horribly, we shot 29%, but we only had seven turnovers, so I thought we played pretty well,” North Side coach Gary Andrews said. “Bidunga intimidated us on the inside at times, but we got down by 14 and we didn’t quit. That’s like our kids – they never quit all year, we had injuries and we kept battling.”
Bidunga scored 18 points and had 10 rebounds, though he spent more than 12 minutes on the bench with foul trouble. Zavion Bellamy shot 8 of 12 from 2-point range and finished with 22 points and Shayne Spear also scored 18 for the Wildkats.
North Side’s Brauntae Johnson ended his junior season with a double-double, recording 19 points and 10 rebounds as well as two assists. Junior guard Jaxson Fugate finished with 13 points and eight rebounds and senior guard Eugene Young Jr. scored 10 points and had seven rebounds.
Class 4A
WAYNE 62, NOBLESVILLE 60: In Logansport, Jevon Lewis knocked down three free throws in the final 20.9 seconds to lead the Generals (21-4) past the Millers (19-7) for their second regional championship in school history and the first since 1981. Preston Comer led the way with 19 points for Wayne, which has won its last three games in the sectional semifinals, sectional championship and regional finals by a combined five points. Lewis finished with 18. The Generals will face Kokomo in the semistate semifinal in Michigan City at 10 a.m. Saturday.
Class 3A
BISHOP DWENGER 65, TWIN LAKES 43: In New Castle, Preston Ross scored 23 points and grabbed 14 rebounds as the Saints (13-13) claimed their sixth regional title in school history and the first since back-to-back 3A titles in 2014 and 2015. Sam Campbell added 15 points and Caleb Lehrman added eight points and 11 rebounds for Dwenger. The Saints will play No. 1 NorthWood (25-2) in the noon semifinal at the Elkhart Semistate.
Class 2A
BLACKHAWK CHRISTIAN 80, TIPTON 59: In Lapel, the No. 3 Braves saw four players score at least 14 points to claim their fourth regional championship in five contested tournaments and seventh regional in school history. Blackhawk also advanced to regionals in 2020, but the season was halted after sectionals due to COVID-19. Gage Sefton led the Braves (24-3) with 20 points, Kellen Pickett added 17, Isaac Smith 15 and Josh Furst 14 as Blackhawk stormed out to a 42-19 halftime lead. The Braves next face No. 7 Gary 21st Century (21-5) in the 10 a.m. semifinal at the Logansport Semistate.