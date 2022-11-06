Homestead dropped a spot to No. 9 in the IBCA Girls Basketball Week 1 poll despite beating Carmel 57-36 in the season opener, but the Spartans remain the top-ranked team in the area. Northrop, which beat Leo 75-25 on Saturday, rose five spots to No. 13, and Snider fell two spots to No. 14 after splitting games against Lake Central and Portage at the Lake Central Classic.
Carroll (1-0), Columbia City (0-1), Garrett (0-1), Norwell (1-0) and Warsaw (0-1) all continued to receive votes in the poll.
South Bend Washington (2-0) consolidated its place at No. 1 in the poll, drawing 14 of 20 first-place votes. Bedford North Lawrence (1-0) is second, Fishers (2-0) is third and Noblesville (1-0) is fourth despite drawing four first-place votes.
The entire poll is listed below:
IBCA girls' basketball poll -- Week 1 (Nov. 6)
(Rk School Points Record FPV)
1 South Bend Washington 393 2-0 14
2 Bedford North Lawrence 362 1-0 1
3 Fishers 347 2-0 1
4 Noblesville 324 1-0 4
5 Zionsville 302 2-0
6 Hamilton Southeastern 297 1-0
7 Lake Central 233 1-1
8 East Central 224 2-0
9 Homestead 223 1-0
10 Franklin Community 209 2-0
11 Westfield 130 2-0
12 Mishawaka Marian 116 2-0
13 Fort Wayne Northrop 109 1-0
14 Fort Wayne Snider 108 1-1
15 Ben Davis 89 0-1
16 Crown Point 70 2-0
17 Columbus East 67 0-0
18 Center Grove 65 1-1
19 Lawrence Central 57 0-1
20 Northridge 55 1-0
Other schools receiving votes: Avon (1-1), Benton Central (0-0), Bloomington South (0-0), Brownsburg (1-1), Carmel (0-1), Carroll (1-0), Cascade (1-0), Castle (1-0), Columbia City (0-1), Corydon Central (2-0), Evansville Memorial (0-0), Fairfield (2-0), Forest Park (2-0), Garrett (0-1), Gibson Southern (0-0), Greensburg (1-0), Hamilton Heights (2-0), Harrison-West Lafayette (1-0), Indian Creek (1-0), Jay County (0-0), Jennings County (3-0), Kouts (0-0), Lanesville (1-0), Lawrence North (1-0), Mooresville (1-1), North Central-Farmersburg (1-0), North Central-Indianapolis (0-2), Norwell (1-0), Penn (1-0), Silver Creek (0-0), Twin Lakes (2-0), Valparaiso (1-0), Warren Central (2-0), Warsaw (0-1), West Lafayette (2-0), Winchester (1-0).