Norwell remains the top-ranked boys basketball team in the area in Tuesday's AP Boys Basketball Poll after splitting games against Jay County and Concordia last week.
The Knights (19-3) held their position at No. 3 in Class 3A. Also in 3A, West Noble (18-3) dropped two spots to No. 6 after beating Adams Central 50-47 on Friday and then falling to Angola 77-71 in overtime on Saturday. Concordia (14-6), which fell to DeKalb on Tuesday and Wayne on Friday but beat Norwell on Saturday, received votes.
NorthWood (19-2) remains the top-ranked team in Class 3A, receiving 10 of 14 first-place votes, while No. 2 Mishawaka Marian (20-2) garnered the other four.
Blackhawk Christian (18-3) held steady at No. 4 in Class 2A in this week's AP boys basketball poll, which was released Tuesday. The Braves garnered one first-place vote. No. 1 Linton-Stockton (21-1) drew the other 13 top votes.
Adams Central (16-5) also received votes in Class 2A.
Ben Davis (24-0) remains the No. 1 team in Class 4A with 13 top votes, and No. 2 Penn (21-1) drew the other.
Bloomfield (19-3) remains No. 1 in Class A, drawing 10 first-place votes, No. 2 Orleans (20-2) received two top votes and No. 5 Morgan Township (18-4) also drew a first-place vote despite dropping two spots in the rankings this week.
The full poll is listed below:
Class 4A
W-L Pts Prv
1. Ben Davis (13) 24-0 278 1
2. Penn (1) 21-1 250 2
3. Hammond Central 20-1 198 4
4. Center Grove 18-2 168 5
5. Kokomo 18-4 164 T6
6. Brownsburg 18-3 144 3
7. Cathedral 16-5 118 T6
8. Munster 20-2 103 8
9. Jennings Co. 18-2 89 9
10. Greenfield 20-1 59 NR
Others receiving votes: New Palestine 57. Carmel 29. Anderson 15. Northridge 8.
Class 3A
W-L Pts Prv
1. NorthWood (10) 19-2 270 1
2. Mishawaka Marian (4) 20-2 256 2
3. Norwell 19-3 178 3
4. Connersville 17-4 175 7
5. Oak Hill 18-2 137 9
6. West Noble 18-3 126 4
7. South Bend Washington 15-4 123 8
8. Lake Station 18-2 119 6
9. North Daviess 19-5 105 NR
10. Scottsburg 16-4 53 5
Others receiving votes: Tippecanoe Valley 51. Brebeuf Jesuit 41. Beech Grove 33. Guerin Catholic 7. Concordia 6.
Class 2A
W-L Pts Prv
1. Linton-Stockton (13) 21-1 278 1
2. Wapahani 20-1 242 2
3. South Spencer 19-1 198 3
4. Blackhawk Christian (1) 18-3 190 4
5. University 19-1 169 5
6. Brownstown 17-4 162 6
7. Gary 21st Century 15-5 120 8
8. Providence 17-4 97 7
9. Southwestern (Jefferson) 19-3 79 10
10. Carroll (Flora) 17-4 53 NR
Others receiving votes: Eastern Hancock 28. Adams Central 25. Tipton 21. South Knox 6. North Judson 6. Park Tudor 6.
Class 1A
W-L Pts Prv
1. Bloomfield (10) 19-3 270 1
2. Orleans (3) 20-2 258 2
3. Fountain Central 18-4 191 4
4. Loogootee 15-7 170 5
5. Bethesda Christian 17-3 162 6
5. Morgan Township (1) 18-4 162 3
7. Greenwood Christian 15-6 143 9
8. Indianapolis Lutheran 13-7 81 NR
9. Evansville Christian 14-9 65 8
10. Michigan City Marquette 15-7 59 10
Others receiving votes: Blue River 47. Tri 26. Christian Academy 25. Traders Point Christian 21.