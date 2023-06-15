Norwell announced Wednesday that baseball coach Dave Goodmiller is stepping down after five seasons leading the program. Goodmiller, who joined the team as an assistant in 2006, led Norwell to an NE8 title in 2022 as well as three straight sectional titles and two regional championships.
"After a terrific 2023 season, Norwell Baseball Coach Dave Goodmiller has announced his is stepping down as Head Coach of the Knights," a statement released by the school athletic department read. "Coach Goodmiller started coaching baseball at Norwell in 2006 as an assistant and has been at the helm of the Norwell Baseball program for the past five seasons. In those five seasons, Coach Goodmiller led the Knights to 3 Sectional Titles, 2 Regional Crowns and an NE8 Title in 2022. His dedication, commitment, leadership and efforts toward the program for nearly two decades have been greatly appreciated. We thank you and wish you all the best Coach!"
His Knights fell to No. 2 Andrean in the Class 3A North Semistate semifinals at Oak Hill on Saturday, 8-3.
"We've played well down the stretch, I think we had seven straight wins coming into this. And you always want to be playing your best baseball at the end of the year," Goodmiller said after his team was eliminated from the state tournament Saturday. "And we did that two years ago as well, won eight straight going into semistates. It's been very satisfying for these guys."