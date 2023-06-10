CONVERSE – After one inning, it looked as though the second semifinal of the Class 3A Oak Hill Semistate on Saturday would be a slugfest.
But the Norwell (23-8) bats fell quiet while Andrean kept pushing runners across the plate, and the 59ers prevailed 8-3.
No. 2 Andrean (27-6-1) will face Heritage (20-7) in the semistate final at Oak Hill at 8 p.m. today.
The first inning of the afternoon semifinal could not have provided a stronger contrast with the day's first semifinal, in which Heritage beat Frankfort 2-0 in 11 innings.
Norwell starting pitcher Lane Lewis walked two of the first three batters he faced, and Andrean's James Kirk singled to left to score the 59ers' first run. That was followed by another RBI single, this time by Jack Vogt, a hit batter, a passed ball and an error, and by the end of the half inning Andrean held a 4-0 lead.
Norwell punched back in the bottom of the first: Luke Graft, Brody Bolyn, Lleyton Bailey, Cale Mallery and Trey Bodenheimer strung together singles to plate three runs and keep the game competitive – or so it seemed.
Luke McBride and Drew Graft each hit singles off of Andrean pitcher Garrett Benko to kick off the bottom of the second, and the 59ers decided not to wait to make the pitching change. They brought in Ivan Mastalski, who pitched six scoreless innings in relief, allowing just two more hits.
After a scoreless second inning, Kirk knocked a two-run homer over the right field fence in the third inning to give Andrean a 6-4 advantage.
Norwell's Curtis Ellis relieved Lewis in the top of the fourth. The first batter he faced, Moises Vazquez, led off with an infield single, moved to second on a passed ball, advanced to third on a sac bunt and then raced home on a wild pitch.
The final run of the game came in the sixth, when Mason Barth hit a single to left off of Ellis and Andrean's Tyler Peller scored Barth on a triple that reached the fence in right-center.