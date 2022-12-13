The Norwell girls (9-2) are ranked No. 2 in Class 3A in this week's ICGSA basketball poll, trailing only Twin Lakes (12-0). The Knights fell to NE8 rival Columbia City (9-1) on Friday but rebounded with a big win over Garrett on Saturday.
Central Noble (12-0) is ranked third in Class 2A. The Cougars are the only remaining undefeated girls basketball team in the area. They are one of three teams in the state with 12 wins and one of 13 remaining teams without a loss. North Knox (11-0) is the top-ranked team in Class 2A.
No. 6 Northrop (6-1) is the top-ranked local team in Class 4A, followed by No. 9 Homestead (9-2), No. 10 Columbia City and No. 13 Warsaw (9-2). South Bend Washington (12-0) remains the top-ranked team in the largest class.
Lanesville (10-1) it the top-ranked game in Class A.
The full poll is listed below:
ICGSA Girls Basketball poll, Dec. 11, 2022
CLASS 4A
1. South Bend Washington (12-0)
2. Zionsville (10-0)
3. Hamilton Southeastern (11-0)
4. Bedford North Lawrence (10-1)
5. Fishers (10-2)
6. Fort Wayne Northrop (9-1)
7. Lake Central (7-1)
8. Noblesville (8-3)
9. Homestead (9-2)
10. Columbia City (9-1)
10. Valparaiso (10-0)
12. Northridge (10-2)
13. Warsaw (9-2)
13. Ben Davis (9-3)
15. Lawrence North (9-4)
CLASS 3A
1. Twin Lakes (12-0)
2. Norwell (9-2)
3. Indian Creek (10-0)
4. Evansville Memorial (8-0)
5. Jay County (9-1)
6. Corydon Central (11-1)
7. Mishawaka Marian (10-2)
8. Hamilton Heights (9-1)
9. Danville (10-2)
10. Fairfield (10-1)
11. Northwestern (8-2)
12. West Lafayette (10-3)
13. Gibson Southern (5-3)
CLASS 2A
1. North Knox (11-0)
2. Blackford (9-0)
3. Central Noble (12-0)
4. Forest Park (10-1)
5. Carroll (Flora) (11-1)
6. Andrean (5-1)
7. Linton-Stockton (9-0)
8. Winchester (8-2)
9. Lafayette Central Catholic (7-2)
10. Brownstown Central (8-3)
11. Eastern Hancock (9-3)
12. Eastbrook (6-2)
12. Wapahani (8-1)
12. Pioneer (8-1)
12. Seeger (9-1)
16. Triton Central (5-3)
CLASS 1A
1. Lanesville (10-1)
2. Tri (9-0)
3. Caston (11-0)
4. Trinity Lutheran (8-1)
5. Northeast Dubois (8-2)
6. Blue River (8-2)
7. Bethany Christian (8-1)
8. Morgan Twp. (9-3)
9. Vincennes Rivet (6-4)
10. Kouts (8-4)
11. Clinton Central (9-2)
12. Borden (7-3)
13. Wood Memorial (9-3)
13. DeMotte Christian (9-2)
15. Washington Twp. (5-3)