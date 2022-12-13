120622 Norwell-BD boys bball Luke McBride ball handling (copy)

Norwell senior Luke McBride is guarded by Bishop Dwenger's Camren Quinlan during the Knights' win over the Saints last Tuesday. McBride was named the IBCA Player of the Week for District 1 based on his performance in this game and a win over Franklin Central on Saturday. 

 Victoria Jacobsen | The Journal Gazette

Norwell senior Luke McBride was named the boys IBCA Player of the Week for District 1 on Tuesday. McBride recorded two double-doubles in two wins for the Class 3A No. 5 Knights (5-1) last week. 

McBride had 21 points and 14 rebounds and shot 9 of 11 from the free throw line in a 73-47 win at Bishop Dwenger last Tuesday. The Bethel commit also had five assists and two steals.

On Saturday, McBride scored 23 points and had 10 rebounds in a 73-48 win over Franklin Central at Forum Tipoff Classic at Southport on Saturday. He also had six assists and a steal while shooting 11 of 12 from the free throw line. 

McBride now has 1,432 career points and moved into third place in Norwell's all-time scoring list last week. 

The other players of the week for Dec. 5-10 were South Bend Washington's Amiyah Reynolds (District 1 girls), Oak Hillls Landon Biegel (District 2 boys), Ben Davis's Cristen Carter (District 2 girls), Heritage Hill's Trent Sisley (District 3 boys) and Trinity Lutheran's Bailey Tabeling (District 3 girls). 

