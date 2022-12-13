Norwell senior Luke McBride was named the boys IBCA Player of the Week for District 1 on Tuesday. McBride recorded two double-doubles in two wins for the Class 3A No. 5 Knights (5-1) last week.
McBride had 21 points and 14 rebounds and shot 9 of 11 from the free throw line in a 73-47 win at Bishop Dwenger last Tuesday. The Bethel commit also had five assists and two steals.
On Saturday, McBride scored 23 points and had 10 rebounds in a 73-48 win over Franklin Central at Forum Tipoff Classic at Southport on Saturday. He also had six assists and a steal while shooting 11 of 12 from the free throw line.
McBride now has 1,432 career points and moved into third place in Norwell's all-time scoring list last week.
The other players of the week for Dec. 5-10 were South Bend Washington's Amiyah Reynolds (District 1 girls), Oak Hillls Landon Biegel (District 2 boys), Ben Davis's Cristen Carter (District 2 girls), Heritage Hill's Trent Sisley (District 3 boys) and Trinity Lutheran's Bailey Tabeling (District 3 girls).