Parkview Sports Medicine announced details Monday for the inaugural PSM Holiday Shootout, a two-day boys and girls basketball event for 13 high school teams held at Trine University's MTI Center. Girls teams will play on Dec. 29 and the boys event will follow on Dec. 30.
Huntington North will host the 2022 Boys Varsity Basketball Holiday Hoops Tournament on the same dates. Huntington North, Snider, Indianapolis Arsenal Tech, New Haven, Mishawaka and Merrillville will compete in pool play games on Dec. 29, which will determine the pairings for championship games on Dec. 30.
The full event schedules are as follows:
2022 PSM Holiday Shootout Participants
North Side High School (Fort Wayne, Indiana)
Northrop High School (Fort Wayne, Indiana)
Wayne High School (Fort Wayne, Indiana)
South Side High School (Fort Wayne, Indiana)
Blackhawk Christian High School (Fort Wayne, Indiana)
Lakeland High School (LaGrange, Indiana)
West Noble High School (Ligonier, Indiana)
Concord High School (Elkhart, Indiana)
Tippecanoe Valley High School (Akron, Indiana)
Elkhart High School (Elkhart, Indiana)
Michigan City High School (Michigan City, Indiana)
Marquette Catholic High School (Michigan City, Indiana)
Fairfield High School (Goshen, Indiana)
PSM Girls Holiday Shootout, Thursday, Dec. 29
Second team listed is the home team and will wear white. Games will have 12-minute warm-ups and 7-minute halftimes.
9 a.m. – West Noble vs. North Side
10:30 a.m. – Concord vs. Lakeland
Noon – Tippecanoe Valley vs. West Noble
1:30 p.m. – North Side vs. Concord
3:30 p.m. – Elkhart vs. Northrop
5 p.m. – Lakeland vs. South Side
6:30 p.m. – Northrop vs. Tippecanoe Valley
8 p.m. – South Side vs. Elkhart
PSM Boys Holiday Shootout, Friday, Dec. 30
Second team listed is the home team and will wear white. Games will have 12-minute warm-ups and 7-minute halftimes. Note that Blackhawk Christian and West Noble are only playing one game each.
10 a.m. – Northrop vs. Marquette Catholic
11:30 a.m. – Wayne vs. Fairfield
1 p.m. – Michigan City vs. Northrop
2:30 p.m. – Marquette Catholic vs. Wayne
4:30 p.m. – Fairfield vs. North Side
6:00 p.m. – Blackhawk Christian vs. West Noble
7:30 p.m. – North Side vs. Michigan City
Huntington North 2022 Boys Varsity Basketball Holiday Hoops Tournament
Schedule of Games on December 29, 2022:
10:00 a.m. – FW Snider vs. Huntington North
12:00 p.m. – Indianapolis Arsenal Tech. vs. New Haven
2:00 p.m. – Mishawaka vs. FW Snider
4:00 p.m. – New Haven vs. Merrillville
6:00 p.m. – Huntington North vs. Mishawaka
8:00 p.m. – Merrillville vs. Indianapolis Arsenal Tech.
Schedule of Games on December 30, 2022:
12:00 p.m. – 3rd place pool play game
2:00 p.m. – 2nd place pool play game
4:00 p.m. – 1st place pool play game
Ticket pricing for the event is the following: Thursday, December 29th, $10.00 per person (good for all games on this day). Friday, December 30th, $6.00 per person (good for all games on this day).
Tickets for the Holiday Hoops Tournament will be offered with both electronic and cash sales. The electronic link can be found on the Huntington North athletic website closer to the event. All spectators must purchase a ticket, as passes are not accepted for this event.