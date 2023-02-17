Snider junior Jordyn Poole and Columbia City sophomore Addison Baxter have been named to the girls' All-Star "Futures Game,"' the IBCA announced on Thursday. The Futures Game is a new addition to the Indiana All-Star basketball schedule, and are open to current freshmen, sophomores and juniors. The inaugural North vs. South event will be held at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis at noon on June 10. The boys Futures game will follow at 2 p.m., and the Indiana vs. Kentucky Senior All-Stars later in the day. 

Garrett girls basketball coach Bob Lapadot will be an assistant to Penn coach Kristi Ulrich for the Indiana Girls All-Star team, the IBCA also announced Thursday. 

The full All-Star Futures teams are listed below:

South Team

Lauren Foster, Junior, Indian Creek

Faith Wiseman, Junior, Indian Creek

Lola Lampley, Freshman, Lawrence Central

Aniyah McKenzie, Freshman, Lawrence Central

Reagan Wilson, Junior, Noblesville

Meredith Tippner, Junior, Noblesville

Emma Haan, Junior, Zionsville

Rachel Harshman, Junior, Mooresville

Ellery Minch, Junior, Mt. Vernon (Fortville)

Avah Montgomery, Sophomore, Southridge

Chloe Spreen, Junior, Bedford North Lawrence

Juliann Woodard, Junior, Jennings County

Head Coach: Kristi Sigler, Jennings County

Assistant Coach: Brian Smith, Loogootee

North Team

Lilliann Barnes, Freshman, Valparaiso

Addison Baxter, Sophomore, Columbia City

Addison Bowsman, Sophomore, Twin Lakes

Avery Gordon, Sophomore, Brownsburg

Alli Harness, Junior, Carroll (Flora)

Talia Harris, Junior, Fishers

Maya Makalusky, Sophomore, Hamilton Southeastern

Jordyn Poole, Junior, Snider

Camryn Runner, Junior, Hamilton Heights

Kira Reynolds, Sophomore, South Bend Washington

Adrianne Tolen, Junior, West Lafayette

Ava Ziolkowski, Junior, Crown Point

Head Coach: Matt Stone, Wabash

Assistant Coach: Lisa Finn, Indianapolis Cathedral 

