Snider junior Jordyn Poole and Columbia City sophomore Addison Baxter have been named to the girls' All-Star "Futures Game,"' the IBCA announced on Thursday. The Futures Game is a new addition to the Indiana All-Star basketball schedule, and are open to current freshmen, sophomores and juniors. The inaugural North vs. South event will be held at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis at noon on June 10. The boys Futures game will follow at 2 p.m., and the Indiana vs. Kentucky Senior All-Stars later in the day.
Garrett girls basketball coach Bob Lapadot will be an assistant to Penn coach Kristi Ulrich for the Indiana Girls All-Star team, the IBCA also announced Thursday.
The full All-Star Futures teams are listed below:
South Team
Lauren Foster, Junior, Indian Creek
Faith Wiseman, Junior, Indian Creek
Lola Lampley, Freshman, Lawrence Central
Aniyah McKenzie, Freshman, Lawrence Central
Reagan Wilson, Junior, Noblesville
Meredith Tippner, Junior, Noblesville
Emma Haan, Junior, Zionsville
Rachel Harshman, Junior, Mooresville
Ellery Minch, Junior, Mt. Vernon (Fortville)
Avah Montgomery, Sophomore, Southridge
Chloe Spreen, Junior, Bedford North Lawrence
Juliann Woodard, Junior, Jennings County
Head Coach: Kristi Sigler, Jennings County
Assistant Coach: Brian Smith, Loogootee
North Team
Lilliann Barnes, Freshman, Valparaiso
Addison Baxter, Sophomore, Columbia City
Addison Bowsman, Sophomore, Twin Lakes
Avery Gordon, Sophomore, Brownsburg
Alli Harness, Junior, Carroll (Flora)
Talia Harris, Junior, Fishers
Maya Makalusky, Sophomore, Hamilton Southeastern
Jordyn Poole, Junior, Snider
Camryn Runner, Junior, Hamilton Heights
Kira Reynolds, Sophomore, South Bend Washington
Adrianne Tolen, Junior, West Lafayette
Ava Ziolkowski, Junior, Crown Point
Head Coach: Matt Stone, Wabash
Assistant Coach: Lisa Finn, Indianapolis Cathedral