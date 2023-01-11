Huntington North announced Friday that Vikings football coach Bob Prescott has stepped down after four seasons, pending school board approval. Prescott led Huntington North to an 11-31 record in those four seasons, and has a total coaching record of 112-161 in 26 seasons, which also include stops in Peru, Kankakee Valley and Knightstown.
The Vikings went 3-8 last year and beat Muncie Central 47-21 in the sectional opener.
The full Huntington North release is listed below:
"Huntington North High School Head Football Coach Bob Prescott has announced his resignation as Head Football Coach at Huntington North High School pending school board approval.
Coach Prescott had a tremendous impact on Viking student athletes during his four years (2019-2022) leading the Viking program. Coach Prescott was vital in growing program numbers, strength development, as well as opening a new facility during his time as the Viking leader. Coach Prescott is a first-class leader and we thank him for his service to our student athletes.
Details on the search for the next Head Football Coach at Huntington North High School will be released soon."