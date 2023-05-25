Bishop Dwenger vs Canterbury (copy)

Bishop Dwenger’s Carter Bradley pitches against Canterbury in the first inning during the Parkview Baseball Classic earlier this month at Parkview Field. Bradley was named to the All-SAC First Team as a catcher. 

 Stan Sussina | The Journal Gazette

SAC baseball co-champion Bishop Dwenger, which went 12-2 in league play this year, leads the All-SAC Baseball team with five first-team selections: pitcher Brayton Thomas, catcher Carter Bradley, first baseman Braxton Bermes, second baseman Michael Maddy and outfielder Owen Zimmerman.

Snider, which shared the title, was represented on the first team by pitcher Landen Fry, second baseman Max Mohrman and outfielders Brandon Logan and Langston Leavell. Northrop pitcher Jayden Sloniker, Bishop Luers catcher Johnny Bloom, South Side shortstop Aidan Hapner and Bishop Luers shortstop Nate Heflin, Northrop third baseman Pernell Whitsett and Bruins outfielder Nick Pandoff and North Side utility player Gabe Oliva filled out the rest of the first team. 

The full all-conference teams are listed below

2023 All-SAC Baseball

First Team

Pitcher Landen Fry - Snider

Pitcher Brayton Thomas - Dwenger

Pitcher Jayden Sloniker - Northrop

Catcher Carter Bradley - Dwenger

Catcher Johnny Bloom - Luers

1B Braxton Bermes - Dwenger

2B Max Mohrman - Snider

2B Michael Maddy - Dwenger

SS Aidan Hapner - South Side 

SS Nate Heflin - Luers

3B Pernell Whitsett- Northrop

Outfield Brandon Logan - Snider

Outfield Nick Pandoff- Northrop

Outfield Owen Zimmerman- Dwenger

Outfield Langston Leavell-Snider

Utility Gabe Oliva- North Side

Second Team

Pitcher Isaac Zay - Luers

Pitcher Maddux Wright - Concordia

Catcher Jon Clem - Concordia

1B Nolan Wilson - Northrop

2B LaDarius Griggs - Wayne

SS Cruz Rolf - Dwenger

3B Qwenton Roach- Luers

Outfield Brayden McInturf-Luers

Outfield Jaden Mays-Luers

Outfield Jack Belschner-Concordia

Outfield Paul Baumgartner-Dwenger

Outfield Aslan Nolan- Dwenger

Utility Ashton Berkey-Wayne

Honorable Mention:

Dwenger: Braden Aguirre, Nathan Reith, Keegan McMahon

Concordia: Chance Harris

Luers: Charlie Stanski

North Side: Jackson Hickey

Northrop: Ayden Schuhler, Tyler Brooks, Trevor Schill

Snider: Kevin Lewis, Naevon Warren, Luke McCleery, Luke Haupert, Kent Burkhead

South Side: Jack McGinnis, Evan Harl

Wayne: Foster Keirns, Kyle Roemer

