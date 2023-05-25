SAC baseball co-champion Bishop Dwenger, which went 12-2 in league play this year, leads the All-SAC Baseball team with five first-team selections: pitcher Brayton Thomas, catcher Carter Bradley, first baseman Braxton Bermes, second baseman Michael Maddy and outfielder Owen Zimmerman.
Snider, which shared the title, was represented on the first team by pitcher Landen Fry, second baseman Max Mohrman and outfielders Brandon Logan and Langston Leavell. Northrop pitcher Jayden Sloniker, Bishop Luers catcher Johnny Bloom, South Side shortstop Aidan Hapner and Bishop Luers shortstop Nate Heflin, Northrop third baseman Pernell Whitsett and Bruins outfielder Nick Pandoff and North Side utility player Gabe Oliva filled out the rest of the first team.
The full all-conference teams are listed below
2023 All-SAC Baseball
First Team
Pitcher Landen Fry - Snider
Pitcher Brayton Thomas - Dwenger
Pitcher Jayden Sloniker - Northrop
Catcher Carter Bradley - Dwenger
Catcher Johnny Bloom - Luers
1B Braxton Bermes - Dwenger
2B Max Mohrman - Snider
2B Michael Maddy - Dwenger
SS Aidan Hapner - South Side
SS Nate Heflin - Luers
3B Pernell Whitsett- Northrop
Outfield Brandon Logan - Snider
Outfield Nick Pandoff- Northrop
Outfield Owen Zimmerman- Dwenger
Outfield Langston Leavell-Snider
Utility Gabe Oliva- North Side
Second Team
Pitcher Isaac Zay - Luers
Pitcher Maddux Wright - Concordia
Catcher Jon Clem - Concordia
1B Nolan Wilson - Northrop
2B LaDarius Griggs - Wayne
SS Cruz Rolf - Dwenger
3B Qwenton Roach- Luers
Outfield Brayden McInturf-Luers
Outfield Jaden Mays-Luers
Outfield Jack Belschner-Concordia
Outfield Paul Baumgartner-Dwenger
Outfield Aslan Nolan- Dwenger
Utility Ashton Berkey-Wayne
Honorable Mention:
Dwenger: Braden Aguirre, Nathan Reith, Keegan McMahon
Concordia: Chance Harris
Luers: Charlie Stanski
North Side: Jackson Hickey
Northrop: Ayden Schuhler, Tyler Brooks, Trevor Schill
Snider: Kevin Lewis, Naevon Warren, Luke McCleery, Luke Haupert, Kent Burkhead
South Side: Jack McGinnis, Evan Harl
Wayne: Foster Keirns, Kyle Roemer